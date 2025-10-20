Nicki Minaj Takes Back Retirement Talk, Reveals 2026 Album Plans

Nicki Minaj initially announced her retirement from music on Oct. 15, declaring that she would no longer release her upcoming album, scheduled for March 2026, and bidding farewell to her fans, the Barbz.

Her Oct.r 14 and 15 posts claimed she was ending her music career and publicly pointed the finger at JAY-Z and Roc Nation, accusing them of manipulation and blocklisting her. The abrupt announcement caused widespread concern among fans, as she had suggested the label and its affiliates tried to control her creative output and touring schedule.

Nevertheless, in an unexpected Twitter Spaces session, Minaj changed her mind and confirmed that she is not retiring. She reaffirmed her commitment to music and her fans, addressing the speculation directly.

“I am the conductor of this train,” she began. “Okay? When I want it to slow down, I slow it down. When I need it to speed up to give everyone a heart attack, I speed it up. But right before everyone thinks they're about to go ‘Poof!', I press the brakes. Why? Well, I don't explain myself to c****, but I'll explain myself to you. Why is because I can.”

“Just know that I'm very happy with you guys and with the next chapter,” she added. “Nothing is going to stop that. We are in the best musical place I've ever been in, ever in my life. And just complete musical clarity.”

“I don't want to say rebirth, but like almost like an introduction to myself when I started. But not talking about the sound, which is normally what people talk about, but the person.”