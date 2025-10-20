Playboi Carti Charged with Assault After Alleged Limo Fight in Utah

Things got bumpy for Playboi Carti on more than just the highway this month. The rapper, known for hits like “Magnolia” and “Sky,” was charged with misdemeanor assault after an alleged fight broke out during a limo ride in Utah.

The 30-year-old artist, born Jordan Terrell Carter, was in the state for his Antagonist Tour, which had a stop at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City the next night. But before the show, local police say an argument in a limousine turned into a much bigger problem.

What Happened in the Limo

According to Utah outlet KSL, deputies from the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of two men fighting near River Road and U.S. Route 40 on Thursday, Oct. 2. When they arrived, they spoke with Carti, his girlfriend, his security guard, and the limo driver—identified by TMZ as Carl Reynolds.

Reynolds told officers he had been driving Carti and his crew from Park City to Orem for tour rehearsals when the rapper and his girlfriend began arguing. Things reportedly escalated fast.

Reynolds claimed that Carti “threatened him as well as the woman with violence,” according to TMZ. The driver said the fight made him uncomfortable, so he tried to calm things down. The police report obtained by KSL stated, “The fight was escalating to a point he was uncomfortable and wanted to de-escalate and separate them.”

To help cool things off, Reynolds contacted Carti’s security guard, who was driving a second SUV, and said he wanted to separate the couple into different cars.

From Heated Words to Flying Fists

Reynolds stopped the car, which reportedly “upset” Carti’s girlfriend. Everyone then got out of both vehicles, and according to the police report, Carti “got upset and hit the girlfriend.” The driver said he didn’t see the alleged hit but saw the aftermath—the woman was “hunched over” and “holding near her chest.”

The driver claims that as he turned his head, Carti hit him too. “I turned my head for just a brief minute off to the right-hand side, and [Carti] hits me in the face,” Reynolds told KSL, describing the blow as a punch.

Deputies noted “redness” on Reynolds’ left jaw, with markings “consistent with physical contact,” according to the police report cited by PEOPLE.

When officers arrived, Carti reportedly asked them, “if there was a way to take care of it now.” One deputy replied that the matter would “need to go through the court process.”

The Fallout

Carti was issued a citation for assault on Oct. 2, and a week later, on Oct. 9, he was officially charged with misdemeanor assault in Wasatch County, according to Utah station KUTV.

This isn’t the first time the rapper has faced legal issues. In late 2022, he was arrested after allegedly assaulting his then-pregnant girlfriend. His ex, rapper Iggy Azalea—who shares a 5-year-old son, Onyx, with Carti—reacted to that incident on social media.