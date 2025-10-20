This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: October 20

As hip-hop and R&B fans know, Oct. 20 has seen many notable moments. Snoop Dogg was born on this date in 1971. Doggystyle, his debut album, entered the Billboard 200 at No. 1 and sold over 800,000 copies in its first week. The American rapper has also appeared in numerous movies and TV shows, including Bones, The Wash, and Malice N Wonderland.

A$AP Ferg also celebrates his birthday on this day. He has released several hits, such as "Work" and "Plain Jane."

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Oct. 20 marks the release date of several hip-hop and R&B albums:

1992: Grand Puba released his debut studio album, Reel To Reel, featuring the tracks "360° (What Goes Around)" and "Check It Out," a collaboration with Mary J. Blige. The former reached No. 1 on the Hot Rap Songs chart.

Grand Puba released his debut studio album, Reel To Reel, featuring the tracks "360° (What Goes Around)" and "Check It Out," a collaboration with Mary J. Blige. The former reached No. 1 on the Hot Rap Songs chart. 2009: Fashawn launched his debut album, Boy Meets World. It was praised by several publications, including HipHop DX and XXL, with well-received songs such as "Hey Young World" and "Samsonite Man."

Fashawn launched his debut album, Boy Meets World. It was praised by several publications, including HipHop DX and XXL, with well-received songs such as "Hey Young World" and "Samsonite Man." 2009: Royce da 5'9" dropped Street Hop, a 22-track album featuring contributions from several other artists, including Big Sean and Busta Rhymes. It peaked at No. 110 on the U.S. Billboard 200.

Notable recordings and Performances

Concerts, such as the following Oct. 20 events, give hip-hop and R&B artists a chance to showcase their art and engage with fans:

2019: Mariah Carey performed at Burj Park in Dubai, UAE, for the 1 Year to Go to The World's Greatest Show event for Expo 2020 Dubai.

Mariah Carey performed at Burj Park in Dubai, UAE, for the 1 Year to Go to The World's Greatest Show event for Expo 2020 Dubai. 2024: As part of his birthday celebrations, Lil Durk performed in Chicago, Illinois. His First Annual Birthday Bash, featuring guests such as BossMan Dlow, Lil Baby, and Sexyy Red, helped the "Viral Moment" artist to raise funds for his foundation, which supports education and health initiatives.

Industry Changes and Challenges

A couple of hip-hop and R&B artists died on Oct. 20:

1994: Barbara Jane Ingram passed away at the age of 47. The American R&B singer was in a vocal group with her cousin, Carla Benson, and Benson's friend, Evette Benton. The trio went by many names, including The Philadelphia Angels and The Sweethearts. Ingram also sang backup for Luther Vandross and Stevie Wonder.

Barbara Jane Ingram passed away at the age of 47. The American R&B singer was in a vocal group with her cousin, Carla Benson, and Benson's friend, Evette Benton. The trio went by many names, including The Philadelphia Angels and The Sweethearts. Ingram also sang backup for Luther Vandross and Stevie Wonder. 2018: Jon James McMurray died near Vernon, British Columbia, following a failed music video stunt. During the tragic incident, the 34-year-old walked too far along the wing of an aircraft, which caused it to start spiraling downward. Unfortunately, the pilot was unable to correct it, and McMurray, who couldn't open his parachute in time, fell to his death.