Win Tickets To The Big Apple Circus

The magic of the Big Apple Circus is back in Boston now through Nov. 2—Bolder, brighter, and more breathtaking than ever! Witness the comedic genius of Boris Nikishkin, the jaw-dropping trapeze artistry of The Flying Cacares and the high-energy acrobatics and human pyramids of Ukraine’s Bingo Troupe. Feel the thrill as the Kung Fu Boys blend martial arts, dance, and precision choreography into a dazzling spectacle. This global cast of world-class performers will leave you breathless and cheering for more. With unforgettable feats of strength and skill, this all-new show brings the magic of the circus to life. Perfect for families, thrill-seekers, and dreamers of all ages. Get ready to laugh, gasp, and cheer—this is one show you don’t want to miss! Visit bigapplecircus.com for info!

