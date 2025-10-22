ContestsEvents
Drake Drops Mysterious Hint About Upcoming ‘Iceman’ Album on Instagram

Drake is once again garnering the spotlight with a few mysterious posts on social media that allude to his next musical era. On Oct. 20, the rapper posted a carousel…

Jennifer Eggleston
Rapper Drake performs onstage during the 2017 Adult Swim Upfront Party at Terminal 5 on May 17, 2017 in New York City.
Jason Kempin / Stringer via Getty Images

Drake is once again garnering the spotlight with a few mysterious posts on social media that allude to his next musical era. On Oct. 20, the rapper posted a carousel of pictures on Instagram referencing a new era titled "every action has a reaction," which could be causing fans to speculate new music on the way from the rapper's so-called upcoming ninth studio album, Iceman. The post featured shirtless photos of Drake in Nocta shorts, alongside eclectic visuals like a Magnum Tonic Wine-branded van and a meme of Michael Keaton eating mozzarella sticks.

Fans speculated that Iceman could be released by the end of 2025, potentially unexpectedly. If that turns out to be true, that would be Drake's first full-length project since 2023's For All the Dogs. His lead-up on social media comes after finishing his tour of “Some Special Shows 4 U” that ended in September at the Barclays Arena in Hamburg, and shows he's still engaged with the community of people he has all over the world.

While on Instagram, Drake also reposted a fan who was wearing a shirt that said, “Hating Drake Doesn't Make You Deep,” and as a part of his ongoing existence with listeners in a direct way, this also builds heightened expectancy for whatever is next for Drake.

Adding to the excitement, a track titled “Dog House” featuring Julia Wolf and Yeat dropped last month and is widely believed to be part of the Iceman tracklist. Wolf spoke about the collaboration earlier this year, reflecting on Drake's support and artistic interest.

“I have to say, he's been super nice and encouraging and took the time to listen to the album, which is crazy,” Wolf said in May. “We're not friends, but it wasn't just a DM. I think he likes my artistry, and he thinks there's something special there.”

“I'm so excited to be a part of this track!” Wolf told Complex mere hours before the song hit streaming services. “It's so fun to see our two worlds collide. It's insane to have such an impactful artist like Drake even ask for me to be involved.”

The Iceman buzz builds as the music world turns its attention toward ComplexCon 2025, taking place Oct. 25–26 in Las Vegas, featuring over 300 brands and performances by Young Thug, YEAT, Peso Pluma, and Central Cee.

