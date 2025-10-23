Kehlani’s ‘Folded’ Gets a Star-Studded Remix Pack

ContestsEvents
Kayla Morgan
Kehlani performs during the 2023 WNBA All-Star game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

One of the year’s biggest songs is getting a major glow-up. After fans begged for more, Kehlani has announced that her viral hit “Folded” will receive a full remix pack — and she’s calling in R&B royalty to help.

Kehlani first dropped “Folded” back in June. At first, it moved quietly up the charts, but soon it caught fire. The song climbed all the way to No. 1 on Billboard’s US Rhythmic chart and No. 18 on the Hot 100. Now, with the remix pack, fans will finally get to hear the new versions of “Folded” that have been taking over social media.

R&B All-Stars Join the Party

The “Folded” remix pack is packed with legendary talent. Toni Braxton, Brandy, Jojo, Mario, Ne-Yo, and Tank are all lending their voices to Kehlani’s hit.

Several of them have already teased their covers online. Braxton celebrated her 58th birthday on October 7 by posting a clip of her version. That same day, Tank dropped a preview of his remix, slowing the tempo to create a moodier take.

Brandy has been performing her own cover since September while rehearsing for her ongoing The Boy Is Mine Tour with Monica. Her version even caught Kehlani off guard — in the best way.

“This is the reason i know how to use my voice,” Kehlani wrote on Instagram after hearing Brandy’s cover. “this is still who i study, who i reference, who i consider to be my absolute #1. when she reached out saying she just wanted to play with Folded… i think i sat there for like 10 minutes speechless.”

Giving Back and Paying It Forward

As “Folded” keeps climbing, Kehlani has been using her success to make a difference. In August, she sponsored free laundry days at laundromats across the country for single mothers — a simple but powerful act of care.

With “Folded” now becoming a cross-generational anthem, the remix pack feels like both a celebration and a thank-you to the community that made it soar.

Fans won’t have to wait long. The “Folded” remix pack officially drops Friday, October 24 — and if the snippets are any clue, it’s about to be R&B heaven.

Kayla MorganWriter
