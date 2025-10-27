ContestsEvents
Bruno Mars' Debut Album Enters Rare Billboard Territory

Bruno Mars of music group Silk Sonic performs onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards broadcast on March 14, 2021.
Every new pop artist dreams of a debut album that turns heads, fills dance floors, and makes people remember their name. But that’s not easy when the pop world is packed with competition and constant change. You need songs that sound familiar but still surprise listeners—a tricky combo that only a few pull off.

Bruno Mars didn’t just pull it off. He hit it out of the park.

His first album, Doo-Wops & Hooligans, wasn’t just a hit—it was a statement. The record gave us “Just the Way You Are,” “Grenade,” and “The Lazy Song,” tracks that turned into instant sing-alongs. “The Lazy Song” even earned a rare diamond certification from the Recording Industry Association of America for selling 10 million units.

More than a decade later, that same album is still making moves.

A Record-Breaking Return to the Charts

According to Forbes, Doo-Wops & Hooligans has now logged 750 weeks on the Billboard 200—the chart that ranks America’s most popular albums. That’s over fourteen years of nonstop staying power, a milestone that puts Mars in a very small and very elite club.

Only seven albums in history have ever lasted this long. Mars now shares space with these iconic releases:

  • The Dark Side of the Moon by Pink Floyd
  • Legend by Bob Marley and the Wailers
  • Journey’s Greatest Hits by Journey
  • Metallica by Metallica
  • Chronicle: The 20 Greatest Hits by Creedence Clearwater Revival
  • Curtain Call: The Hits by Eminem

For the current week, the album slid from No. 84 to No. 92, but it’s still pulling strong numbers. Data from Luminate shows the project moved 11,800 equivalent units, including about 1,500 pure sales, with the rest coming from streams of its timeless tracks, as reported by Forbes.

Two other legendary rock albums are expected to join the 750-week club soon—Guns N’ Roses’ Greatest Hits and Nirvana’s Nevermind.

Still in the Spotlight

Even as his debut keeps climbing, Bruno Mars hasn’t stopped making waves. In 2024, he teamed up with Lady Gaga on “Die With a Smile” and with BLACKPINK’s Rosé on “Apt.” Both songs became global smashes. “Die With a Smile” landed on Gaga’s Mayhem album, while “Apt.” led Rosé’s solo project Rosie.

Mars also branched out with some unexpected projects this year. He produced “Fat, Juicy & Wet” with rapper Sexyy Red and dropped a short but catchy Brazilian-funk song, “Bonde do Brunão.” Neither track has been linked to a new album yet, but fans are already talking about what he might do next.

While the world waits for new music, Doo-Wops & Hooligans keeps proving its staying power. It’s the kind of debut that refuses to fade—proof that Bruno Mars didn’t just enter the pop world. He built himself a permanent spot in it.

