Score Tickets To Miguel

Sponsored by Live Nation

Miguel blurred out on black background with the copy Miguel Caos Tour

Get ready for a night that hits all the right notes when Miguel takes over the MGM Music Hall at Fenway on February 14, 2026. From smooth vocals to grooves that never miss, Miguel brings a vibe that turns every song into an experience. Whether you’ve been following him since his early hits or just love his unmistakable sound, this show is one that fans won’t want to miss.

You could win a pair of tickets to be there when Miguel lights up the stage with the songs that defined a generation of R&B lovers. Feel the energy, sing along, and be part of the vibe as the music, lights, and city come together for one unforgettable night.

All you need to do is fill out the form below for your chance to win. It only takes a minute, and you could be on your way to one of the best live shows of the year—right here in Boston.

Register to win below and get ready for a Valentine’s weekend packed with that smooth, feel-good sound that only Miguel delivers.

Get your tickets at ticketmaster.com

