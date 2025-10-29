This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: October 29

Oct. 29 left an indelible mark on the hip-hop and R&B scene. This date marked the release of chart-topping hits and notable events.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Celebrated music artists released breakthrough hits and albums on Oct. 29:

1991: Ice Cube released his second studio album, Death Certificate. Despite containing politically charged content, it reached No. 2 on the U.S. Billboard 200 and No. 1 on the U.S. Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Ice Cube released his second studio album, Death Certificate. Despite containing politically charged content, it reached No. 2 on the U.S. Billboard 200 and No. 1 on the U.S. Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 1991: Organized Konfusion released its self-titled debut studio album. Its hit single, "Walk Into the Sun," peaked at No. 15 on the Billboard Hot Rap Singles chart.

Organized Konfusion released its self-titled debut studio album. Its hit single, "Walk Into the Sun," peaked at No. 15 on the Billboard Hot Rap Singles chart. 1994: Mariah Carey released the single "All I Want for Christmas Is You." When reissued in 2019, it reached the top of the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Mariah Carey released the single "All I Want for Christmas Is You." When reissued in 2019, it reached the top of the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart. 1996: Wu-Tang Clan's Ghostface Killah released his first solo album, Ironman. It peaked at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Wu-Tang Clan's Ghostface Killah released his first solo album, Ironman. It peaked at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 2002: Whitney Houston released the single "One of Those Days" from her fifth album, Just Whitney. The song peaked at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Adult R&B Songs chart.

Whitney Houston released the single "One of Those Days" from her fifth album, Just Whitney. The song peaked at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Adult R&B Songs chart. 2010: T.I. released the single "Get Back Up" from his album No Mercy. The track featured Chris Brown and ranked at No. 70 on the U.S. Billboard Hot Rap Songs chart.

T.I. released the single "Get Back Up" from his album No Mercy. The track featured Chris Brown and ranked at No. 70 on the U.S. Billboard Hot Rap Songs chart. 2013: Eminem released "The Monster" from the album The Marshall Mathers LP 2. The song peaked at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.

Eminem released "The Monster" from the album The Marshall Mathers LP 2. The song peaked at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. 2021: Megan Thee Stallion released the compilation album Something for Thee Hotties. It peaked at No. 5 on the U.S. Billboard 200.

Cultural Milestones

Different hip-hop and R&B artists achieved various cultural milestones and received special mentions on Oct. 29:

2005: Alicia Keys' first live album, Unplugged, reached No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200 and the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Alicia Keys' first live album, Unplugged, reached No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200 and the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 2012: During a radio interview with WIZF Cincinnati, President Obama named Eminem, Fugees, Stevie Wonder, and James Brown among his favorite music artists.

During a radio interview with WIZF Cincinnati, President Obama named Eminem, Fugees, Stevie Wonder, and James Brown among his favorite music artists. 2021: Jay-Z, Jadakiss, and Kid Cudi, among others, teamed up to release the soundtrack album for Jeymes Samuel's American Western Film, The Harder They Fall.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Oct. 29 saw standout performances by iconic hip-hop and R&B music artists:

2014: National Public Radio posted a T-Pain Tiny Desk concert where he performed three songs without auto-tune. The video went viral, becoming the most popular Tiny Desk concert in history.

National Public Radio posted a T-Pain Tiny Desk concert where he performed three songs without auto-tune. The video went viral, becoming the most popular Tiny Desk concert in history. 2022: 112, Tevin Campbell, and Monica delivered scintillating performances at the Columbus R&B Music Experience at the Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Oct. 29 had its fair share of beefs, controversies, and challenges:

2003: Sean "Diddy" Combs responded to allegations of worker mistreatment and rights abuses at a Honduran sweatshop factory that supplied garments to his clothing company.

Sean "Diddy" Combs responded to allegations of worker mistreatment and rights abuses at a Honduran sweatshop factory that supplied garments to his clothing company. 2016: Drake released a diss track titled "Two Birds, One Stone." He aimed the controversial song at Kid Cudi and Pusha T.

Drake released a diss track titled "Two Birds, One Stone." He aimed the controversial song at Kid Cudi and Pusha T. 2018: New York artist 50 Cent purchased 200 front-row tickets at a Ja Rule concert to keep them empty and troll the rapper.