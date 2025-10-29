ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Win Tickets To The New Edition Way Tour

Sponsored by Black Promoters Collective

HOT 96.9
New Edition, Boys II Men and Toni Braxton

For the first time ever… three of music’s most iconic acts take the stage together! New Edition, Boyz II Men, and Toni Braxton. The voices that defined generations — now in one unforgettable 360° concert experience!

The New Edition Way Tour! Coming to TD Garden, Valentine’s Weekend — February 15th.

Listen to Ramiro, Pebbles, Melissa and Leroy this Thursday and Friday in the 9am hour. When you hear the cue to call, be the 10th caller to 833-973-0969 and a pair of tickets is all yours!

Plus, we have a bonus chance for you to win below!

Tickets go on-sale Friday at 10am. Get your tickets at ticketmaster.com

Boyz II MenNew EditionTD GardenToni Braxton
HOT 96.9Writer
Related Stories
Miguel blurred out on black background with the copy Miguel Caos Tour
ContestsScore Tickets To MiguelHOT 96.9
The Cozy Comforts Giveaway
ContestsThe Cozy Comforts GiveawayElizabeth Urban
Gunna with two diamond necklaces, shirtless against cement wall
ContestsWin Tickets To GunnaHOT 96.9
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect