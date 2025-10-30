ContestsEvents
Desiigner’s Calm Comeback: Rapper Surprises with a Smooth Freestyle

Desiigner—the rapper behind the 2016 smash “Panda”—is back, but not the way anyone expected. Known for explosive energy and unpredictable ad-libs, he just dropped a freestyle that’s got the internet…

Kayla Morgan
Desiigner performs at the Huffer x Marvel Launch Event at Culture Kings on April 11, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia.
Photo by Mackenzie Sweetnam/Getty Images for Huffer

Desiigner—the rapper behind the 2016 smash “Panda”—is back, but not the way anyone expected. Known for explosive energy and unpredictable ad-libs, he just dropped a freestyle that’s got the internet buzzing for an entirely different reason: this time, it’s about skill.

The clip, originally shared by producer @beatsbydomingo on Instagram, shows Desiigner calmly delivering sharp, deliberate bars over a heavy beat. The vibe is confident but chill, a total switch-up from the chaotic energy that made him famous.

Once the video hit X (formerly Twitter), it blew up. One user reposted it with the caption: “NAH DESIIGNER IS BACK AND HES RAPPIN RAPPIN WHAAAAAT.” From there, the comment section exploded.

Take a look at the video here (Warning: NSFW, explicit language).

Fans React with Jokes and Shock

“Bruh this either A.I. or Freddie Gibbs stop playin,” one user joked. Another fan couldn’t resist a reference to Desiigner’s famously cartoonish delivery, writing, “The bars are aight. I'm just happy he's rapping in English and not like that kid from The Wild Thornberrys.”

Others took a more serious tone. “Should have been rapping like this 10 years ago,” one person said, echoing a sentiment that Desiigner may have finally found his stride.

It’s not the first time his rap style has been a talking point. In fact, Complex reported that Desiigner’s name popped back up last year when 50 Cent decided to revisit one of his more awkward moments—a 2017 freestyle on Funkmaster Flex’s show that left Flex looking utterly confused.

Old Drama Resurfaces

In classic 50 Cent fashion, the rapper couldn’t resist stirring things up. He shared the clip on Instagram with the caption, “Sometimes you don’t have to say anything at all. OK, moving right along!”

Desiigner wasn’t about to let that slide. He fired back by posting a photo of 50 flipping off the camera on his Instagram Stories. Their tension didn’t start there, though.

The two had already exchanged words after 50 revealed on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast that he passed on signing Desiigner back in the day. “I can’t give that n**a that money,*” 50 said. “Let them give him whatever they’re gonna give him.”

That comment sparked a fiery response from Desiigner, who dropped a freestyle aimed squarely at both 50 and DJ Akademiks. “Nas talkin' that 50 Cent, I be talking fifty mil'... I got signed to Kanye, lil na, you was never worth a deal,” he rapped.

A Fresh Start?

Now, though, the energy feels different. Instead of clapping back or making noise online, Desiigner’s letting his music do the talking. His latest freestyle shows growth—controlled delivery, confidence, and maybe even a little maturity.

For fans who only remember the wild “Panda” days, this calmer, sharper Desiigner feels like a whole new artist. Maybe he’s not just “rappin rappin,” as one fan said—maybe he’s finally ready to be taken seriously.

Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit's 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
