Diddy Reportedly Moved to Federal Prison in New Jersey

Sean “Diddy” Combs has officially started the next chapter of his life — though not the one fans might have imagined. The music mogul was transferred early Thursday morning, Oct. 30, to the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Fort Dix in New Jersey, according to a report from PEOPLE.

Combs, who was convicted in July on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, will likely serve the remainder of his 50-month prison sentence there. U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian handed down the sentence after a lengthy legal battle that has kept the 55-year-old hip-hop icon in headlines for months.

Why Fort Dix?

Combs’ lawyers pushed for Fort Dix — a low-security federal prison on a military base about 40 miles from Philadelphia — citing both its rehabilitative programs and family accessibility.

“In order to address drug abuse issues and to maximize family visitation and rehabilitative efforts, we request that the court strongly recommend to the Bureau of Prisons that Mr. Combs be placed at FCI Fort Dix,” attorney Teny Geragos wrote in a filing.

That request appears to have worked. Fort Dix is known for offering substance abuse treatment and programs that help inmates reintegrate into society — something Combs’ defense team emphasized as part of his rehabilitation plan.

Not His First Famous Neighbor

If the name Fort Dix sounds familiar, it’s because the facility has hosted more than its share of headline-making inmates. “Pharma Bro” Martin Shkreli, former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick, and even George Jung — the drug smuggler portrayed by Johnny Depp in Blow — all served time there, according to PEOPLE.

From Brooklyn to the Base

Before the transfer, Combs had been housed at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn since his September 2024 arrest. His lawyers complained about the harsh conditions there, including limited access to programs that could address his substance use and mental health needs.

Prosecutors had originally pushed for an 11-year sentence, while Combs’ attorneys argued for no more than 14 months. The judge’s 50-month compromise means he’ll serve just over four years — though that could be shortened if he maintains good behavior.

Combs will also receive credit for the time already spent at MDC, giving him a potential release date sooner than expected.

Looking Ahead