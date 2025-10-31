Sean Paul Steps Up for Jamaica After Hurricane Melissa
Sean Paul isn’t just turning up the heat with his hits—he’s turning up the heart, too. The Jamaican dancehall star is using his platform to help his homeland after Hurricane Melissa slammed into Jamaica earlier this week.
“Right now, my island of Jamaica is going through a really tough time,” Sean Paul wrote on Instagram Thursday, Oct. 30, alongside a video of himself standing outdoors. “Hurricane Melissa has caused serious damage, and many of our brothers and sisters are struggling — families displaced, homes destroyed, and communities in need of help.”
Matching Generosity
Through his Sean Paul Foundation, the “Temperature” artist announced a partnership with Food For The Poor Jamaica to get relief directly to those most affected. But he’s not stopping there.
“I’m asking all my fans, friends, and supporters worldwide, if you can, please give what you can,” he said. “Every donation counts, no matter how small. Together, we can make a big difference.”
To prove how serious he is, Paul promised to match every dollar donated—up to $50,000. “Together, we can double the impact and help even more families get back on their feet,” he continued.
Fans can donate through Food For The Poor Jamaica’s website, where the Sean Paul Foundation is coordinating relief efforts.
A Nation Rebuilding
Hurricane Melissa hit Jamaica on Tuesday, Oct. 28, as a powerful Category 5 storm with winds up to 185 mph, according to AccuWeather and The Weather Channel. The storm left behind flooded neighborhoods, downed trees, and severe damage before moving on to eastern Cuba, where it brought “damaging winds, flooding rains and dangerous storm surge,” the National Hurricane Center reported.
At least seven people were killed before the storm made landfall near New Hope on Jamaica’s southwestern coast.
Standing Strong
As the island begins the long road to recovery, Sean Paul’s message is one of hope and unity. “Let’s stand strong for Jamaica — one love, one family, one nation,” he wrote. “Big up, and thank you for your support.”
Because when the beat drops and the winds calm, one thing remains clear: Sean Paul’s love for Jamaica runs deeper than any storm.