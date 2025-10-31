ContestsEvents
See The Bruins Take On The Senators

Sponsored by the Boston Bruins

hockey net on the ice with bruins logo

The Bruins will be back on Causeway, Thursday November 6th when they take on the Ottawa Senators at 7pm. and HOT 96.9 wants you to be there for all the hard-hitting action.

Ramiro, Pebbles, Melissa and Leroy have your hockey hook-up! Listen Wednesday morning in the 9am hour for the special cue to call. When you hear, be caller #10 to 833-973-0969 for your chance to score a pair of tickets to the game!!

Bruins battle the Ottawa Senators in a can't miss matchup at the TD Garden. Don't sit this one out, secure your seats now at bostonbruins.com/tickets/

boston bruins Ottawa Senators TD Garden
