See The Bruins Take On The Senators

The Bruins will be back on Causeway, Thursday November 6th when they take on the Ottawa Senators at 7pm. and HOT 96.9 wants you to be there for all the hard-hitting action.

Ramiro, Pebbles, Melissa and Leroy have your hockey hook-up! Listen Wednesday morning in the 9am hour for the special cue to call. When you hear, be caller #10 to 833-973-0969 for your chance to score a pair of tickets to the game!!