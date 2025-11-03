Rihanna Launches Football-Inspired FENTY x PUMA Line With Orange, Green, and Silver Colorway

Rihanna's FENTY has teamed up with PUMA for a football-inspired line that mixes athletic pieces with street style. Ten items come in orange, green, and silver — everything from track jackets to slides with cleats.

PUMA.com started selling the collection on Oct. 23, with select PUMA stores and official retailers carrying it too.

The pieces work on the field but transition to daily life without missing a beat.

The FENTY x PUMA T7 Piping Track Jacket runs $130. Shiny tricot fabric catches light while contrast piping and metallic bits add punch.

A matching T7 Piping Track Pant costs $110, with a baggy cut and identical materials throughout.

$75 gets you the Goalie Jersey, which reimagines traditional keeper kits with silver branding.

A T7 Slim Tee sits at $40. This fitted option shows off a rhinestone PUMA Cat Logo.

Two colorways (silver/orange/blue and green/black) of the Avanti LS-X sneaker sell for $120 apiece.

The Slide Chic returns in two versions at $90 each: leather in orange/blue and metallic accents, or black faux fur.

Accessories complete the drop. A Pocket Grip Bag in mirror silver with blue and orange details costs $80 and comes with a matching strap. The square scarf features a double-sided sublimation print for $50.

Yiskid photographed the campaign. Models Kai Isaiah Jamal and Colin Jones appear in shots styled by Soki Mak. The images pull from PUMA's innovation era, freezing athletes mid-flight as they pull off physical stunts.

The campaign keeps things airy — both in weight and mood. Shiny fabrics appear throughout. Metallic touches and graphics borrowed from football equipment define the collection's look.

This partnership between the musician and the sportswear company continues to produce new drops, with previous collections having blended athletic function with style.