Stefon Diggs Reveals He and Cardi B Are Expecting a Baby Boy

If you have ever watched a celebrity reveal and felt like they were dropping hints for weeks, well, Cardi B and Stefon Diggs just made it official and adorable. The…

Kayla Morgan
NFL Player Stefon Diggs (R) and rapper Cardi B (L) celebrate in the fourth quarter of Game Four of the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on May 12, 2025 in New York City.
Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

If you have ever watched a celebrity reveal and felt like they were dropping hints for weeks, well, Cardi B and Stefon Diggs just made it official and adorable. The couple has confirmed they are expecting a baby boy, adding a new chapter to their star-powered romance.

A Sweet Reveal

At the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards, Diggs shared the news proudly. After teasing that Cardi was in her final trimester, he told People that the wait is almost over.

"It’s a boy. That’s enough for me," Diggs told PEOPLE. "I can’t wait to make him do push-ups and sit-ups and run around."

Yes, he is already planning baby boot camp. The NFL quarterback also told Extra that the baby is due "real soon" and asked for well wishes.

This will be Cardi’s first child with Diggs. She already has three children with her estranged husband Offset: daughters Kulture, 7, and Blossom, 1, and her 4-year-old son, Wave.

Cardi Says She Feels Strong

Cardi originally shared her pregnancy news on CBS Mornings in September, telling reporter Gayle King that she was in a “good space,” even though she hadn’t broken the news to her family at that time.

"I feel very strong. I feel very powerful that I'm doing all this work, but I'm doing all this work while I'm creating a baby," Cardi told King.

She spoke warmly of her relationship with Diggs too:

"Me and my man, we're very supportive of each other. We're like in the same space in our careers… I feel like we're really great and one of the best at what we do. Me and him think the same way, like, yeah we're one of the greatest but what's next?… We're never, like, comfortable. We just wanna keep doing it and that's just how we both are."

Handling The Noise

Even with the joy of a new baby on the way, Cardi has had to deal with outside voices. Some online critics have been negative about her blended family. During an X Spaces she hosted last month, Cardi shared that she feels a lot of negative attention being directed her way.

She called it “dark energy,” but made it clear she is focused on her family and her own peace.

Looking Ahead

A new baby boy. A supportive partnership. A superstar rapper and an NFL talent building a family together.

All signs point to a happy chapter — and maybe a tiny pair of sneakers hitting the field someday (after those push-ups and sit-ups Diggs is so excited about).

For now, the world will just be watching and waiting for the little MVP to arrive.

