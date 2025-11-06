DC Studios Co-CEO Calls 2025 Hip-Hop’s Best Year Despite Chart Absence

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn declared 2025 might be hip-hop's strongest year, despite a lack of chart presence. The filmmaker applauded a lineup of independent and experimental artists: Earl Sweatshirt, LaRussell, Open Mike Eagle, Aesop Rock, Ghais Guevara, and Abhi the NomAd.

"For the first time in 35 years, there are no rap songs in the Top 40, which is crazy considering I think this might be the best year for hip-hop in years," Gunn wrote on Threads, per Complex. "Loving so much great stuff from @larussell, @open_mike_eagle, @ghaisguevaraobligatory, @aesoprockwins, Earl Sweatshirt, @abhithenomad & more!"

Billboard reported in October that rap had vanished from the Top 40 for the first time since 1990. The disappearance ignited conversations about the genre's commercial decline.

But the director's post shed light on what he views as an artistic rebirth outside of mainstream measurements. His viewpoint concentrated on creativity and individuality rather than chart results.

Gunn has built a reputation for sharp musical selections across his films, from Guardians of the Galaxy to Suicide Squad. He continues his work on major film projects, so his comments on social media often capture attention from fans and industry figures.

Producer The Alchemist joined the conversation. The veteran beatmaker suggested the lull reflects mainstream patterns rather than the genre's quality. "No rap in Top 40 has nothing to do with the music being bad or good," he wrote on X, per Complex.

The Billboard Hot 100 tracks the most popular songs across all genres in the United States, with rankings determined by streaming data, radio airplay, and sales. These chart results have long served as a measure of commercial triumph in music.

Both Gunn and The Alchemist emphasized that artistic value exists independent of chart positions. Their comments suggested that measuring hip-hop's health requires looking past mainstream measurements.

The discussion comes as streaming platforms and social media have changed how audiences discover music, as independent artists can now build careers without major label backing or radio play.