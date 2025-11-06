ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Drake’s OVO Brand Steps Into a New Digital Era

October came and went without the surprise Iceman album drop, but Drake and his team haven’t been taking a break. Instead, they’ve been hard at work behind the scenes, shaking…

Kayla Morgan
Drake at a basketball game
(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

October came and went without the surprise Iceman album drop, but Drake and his team haven’t been taking a break. Instead, they’ve been hard at work behind the scenes, shaking up the digital side of October’s Very Own.

This week, OVO unveiled a redesigned online platform, which the team calls the first major milestone in a three-year global transformation strategy.

“This launch marks the beginning of a new era for OVO online,” Drex Jancar, OVO CEO, said in a statement as reported by Complex. “It is where our culture, collaborations, and community converge, and where we will continue to build what is next.”

More Than a Simple Website Refresh

The new OVO platform is meant to be a fully connected hub, bringing together community, culture, content, and commerce. The team is clear this isn’t just a facelift—it’s an evolution in how OVO connects with fans online.

Upcoming collaborations promise even more excitement, including projects with the NFL and Marvel. Fans can expect the OVO vibe to show up in unexpected places.

And About That Album…

Meanwhile, music lovers are watching for Drake’s first solo album since 2023’s For All the Dogs. Several potential tracks have already dropped, including “Dog House” with Julia Wolf and Yeat.

Wolf told Complex in September how thrilled she was to join the project. “It’s so fun to see our two worlds collide,” she said. “It’s insane to have such an impactful artist like Drake even ask for me to be involved.”

Looking Ahead

No surprise album last month, but the pieces are falling into place. A new digital world, major partnerships, and music in the works.

Drake and OVO are setting the stage for something bigger, and it feels like we’re just getting started.

Drake
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Burna Boy attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.
MusicBurna Boy Teams Up With Mick Jagger in Afrobeats-Rock FusionJennifer Eggleston
Usher performs on stage at The O2 Arena on April 05, 2025 in London, England.
MusicUsher Receives Legend of Live Award at Billboard Summit, Teases New R&B ProjectJennifer Eggleston
A split image of Doja Cat on the left and Teyana Taylor on the right.
MusicRay-Ban and Meta Launch Second Generation Smart Glasses With Doja Cat and Teyana Taylor CampaignMelissa Lianne
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect