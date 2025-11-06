Kash Doll Shows Love to Lil Wayne in Viral Moment

ContestsEvents
Kayla Morgan
split image, ... lil wayne and kash doll
Photo by Frazer Harrison/JC Olivera/Getty Images

Kash Doll made sure Lil Wayne knew exactly how much she appreciates him. And she did not do it quietly.

A viral clip shows the Detroit rapper giving the Young Money icon his flowers during a recent meet up. With full confidence and zero hesitation, Kash looked Wayne in the eye and let him know where he stands in her book.

“You hear me? They can’t f--- with you,” Kash Doll told Wayne in the clip as he nodded back. “I don’t give a f--- about all that comparison s--- on the internet right now. You the muthaf------ GOAT, n----!”

The moment traveled fast across social media. Fans praised Kash for saying what many have felt for years, especially in a world where rap debates seem endless. Wayne smiled the whole time, clearly taking in the love.

But of course, the internet noticed something else too: the height difference.

One fan wrote, “Ngl. The bend down is sending me lol.” Another joked, “Bending over to talk to him is diabolical.” A third added, “She ain’t have to kneel down like that 😩😭.”

A Long Respectful History

This is not a random exchange. Wayne and Kash have known each other in the booth and beyond. Their 2019 collaboration “Kitten” on Kash’s debut album Stacked showed real chemistry. Wayne delivered clever lines in his signature style, while Kash held her own with confident Detroit energy.

Even before that, Kash Doll openly called Lil Wayne one of her biggest inspirations. She has pointed to his creativity and fearless approach to lyrics as a blueprint for her own career.

So this moment was more than just a viral laugh or a meme. It was a thank you. A salute. A real one giving another real one their due.

And Wayne seemed to appreciate it every bit as much as fans did.

Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
