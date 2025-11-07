Chick-fil-A’s Peppermint Chip Shake Returns to Sweeten the Holiday Season

The holiday cheer arrives early this year for Chick-fil-A fans, as the fast-food favorite brings back its festive lineup of peppermint treats nationwide on November 10. The spotlight, as always, shines the brightest on the beloved Peppermint Chip Milkshake, a creamy, cool blend that’s become something of a seasonal legend.

Back by popular demand, the milkshake — made with Chick-fil-A’s signature Icedream dessert and peppermint bark chips — captures the nostalgia of winter flavors in every sip. And just in case one peppermint-infused option isn’t enough, the restaurant chain is also reviving two fan favorites: the Peppermint Chip Frosted Coffee and the Peppermint Iced Coffee.

According to Chick-fil-A’s announcement, these chilly delights are part of a wider holiday celebration that includes new family-friendly content, seasonal merchandise, and menu staples designed for sharing — like the 30-count nugget tray and comforting Chicken Tortilla Soup. But for many, the return of the peppermint shake is the main event.

The brand, based in Atlanta, is also inviting families to get into the spirit beyond the drive-thru. Its online shop now features holiday merchandise, including matching family crewnecks, sauce gift sets, ornaments, and the ever-popular plush cow — because what’s more festive than a tiny cow in a Santa hat?