Jermaine Dupri Compares AI Music Stars to Milli Vanilli Grammy Scandal

Jermaine Dupri is calling out the music industry, drawing a bold line between a decades-old scandal and today’s rise of AI artists. Reflecting on the 1990 Grammy controversy surrounding Milli…

Kayla Morgan
The mentor of Kriss Kross group - Jermaine Dupri attends the 2024 Imperial Crown of Excellence Medal of Honor celebration at Bank of America Plaza on June 02, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Photo by Derek White/Getty Images

Jermaine Dupri is calling out the music industry, drawing a bold line between a decades-old scandal and today’s rise of AI artists. Reflecting on the 1990 Grammy controversy surrounding Milli Vanilli, Dupri questions whether the industry is repeating history with digital performers.

The Throwback Lesson: Milli Vanilli

In 1990, the group Milli Vanilli won a Grammy for Best New Artist after their debut album All or Nothing took off. They were performing everywhere and fans loved them. But later, the group’s creator, Frank Farian, admitted something that flipped the music world upside down. The two artists in the spotlight, Fab Morvan and Rob Pilatus, were not the ones singing. Other people recorded the vocals while they lip synced live. Because of that, their Grammy was taken back. It was one of the biggest music scandals ever.

Jermaine Dupri reminded everyone of this moment. He tweeted: “So let me get this right, years ago the industry found out that Milli Vanilli weren’t really the voices on their Grammy winning record and they were stripped of their Grammy, but now we’re getting ready to accept people who can’t even sing, creating songs for a fake person? How is this any different than milli Vanilli?”

Enter the AI Artist: Xania Monet

Now fast forward to today. AI artists are starting to show up on real music charts. Xania Monet became the first AI artist to debut on a Billboard radio chart. Her song "How Was I Supposed to Know?" landed at No. 30 on the Adult R and B Airplay chart. She has also appeared on several other Billboard lists.

Xania Monet was created by Telisha "Nikki" Jones, a poet from Mississippi. She used a music creation platform called Suno to bring the character to life. To her, Xania is more than a project. She told CBS Mornings: "Xania is an extension of me. So I look at her as a real person."

Jones also shared that she respects how everyone chooses to create: "Everyone is entitled to their own opinion. Technology's evolving. Everybody has different ways of putting in work to get to where they're at. I don't feel that way about it. I still love Kehlani's music. I still listen to her every day."

So Is It the Same Situation?

This is where things get interesting. Milli Vanilli was punished for pretending to sing something they didn’t. But with AI artists, fans are told upfront that the artist is digital. Listeners can decide how they feel about it. Some people think AI artists are just another creative tool. Others feel like it threatens what makes music human in the first place.

Jermaine Dupri’s question leaves us thinking: Is music about the voice, the storyteller, or simply the end result?

And as technology keeps moving forward, the music world will have to decide that together.

