Summer Walker Reveals Album Cover for ‘Finally Over It’ Based on 1994 Anna Nicole Smith Wedding Photos

Summer Walker attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York.
Summer Walker has unveiled the artwork and release details for her third studio album, Finally Over It, arriving Nov. 14 through LVRN/Interscope. The project serves as the final installment in Walker's "Over It" trilogy, following Over It and Still Over It, and arrives after nearly a year of anticipation.

The album's artwork utilizes the iconic 1994 wedding photo of Anna Nicole Smith and J. Howard Marshall II, with Walker depicted in a wedding-style scene next to an older man. The image conveys freedom, change, and self-worth, themes discussed throughout the album and in Walker's recent press statements on relationships and independence.

While unveiling the vinyl artwork last month, she wrote, "Finally Over It is a 2-part album about the choices we have left when true love feels impossible. One side chooses me, the other sacrifices love completely. For Better or For Worse."

The promotional campaign for Finally Over It includes a 90s-inspired hotline commercial, blurred streaming covers, and a lie detector test designed to fuel fan theories. The album features Latto and other undisclosed rap collaborators, adding new energy to Walker's evolving R&B sound.

The tracklist includes "Heart of a Woman," which previously charted on the R&B/Hip-Hop and rhythmic airplay charts. Walker's prior success with Still Over It, which reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200, and her GRAMMY-nominated 2024 EP CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE have positioned her as one of the most influential voices in modern R&B heading into this new era.

