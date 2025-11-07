This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: November 7

Nov. 7 witnessed several notable events for the hip-hop and R&B industries. Some music artists made television debuts, while others faced legal issues. Discover what happened on this date in hip-hop and R&B history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

On this date, new and seasoned artists released breakthrough hits and albums:

1989: Queen Latifah released her debut studio album, All Hail the Queen. It scored at No. 6 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Cultural Milestones

Nov. 7 witnessed numerous artists attain cultural milestones:

1989: After releasing her debut album, All Hail the Queen, Queen Latifah opened doors for women in hip-hop. The Library of Congress selected the album for preservation in the National Recording Registry.

Notable Recordings and Performances

On this date, a new entrant graced the stage and a celebrated artist gave their final public performance:

2017: Aretha Franklin delivered a soulful performance at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Gala. It turned out to be her final public performance before her demise in 2018.

Industry Changes and Challenges

It was not all good news in the hip-hop and R&B scene on this day, as it experienced legal issues and the loss of an artist on Nov. 7:

2011: A Los Angeles court convicted Michael Jackson's personal physician, Dr. Conrad Murray, of involuntary manslaughter after giving the late singer an overdose of propofol.

Atlanta authorities arrested Quando Rondo crew member, Timothy Leeks, in connection with King Von's murder. 2023: C-Knight of hip-hop group The Dove Shack died from a stroke, aged 52 years.