Rod Wave Arrested on Same Day as His First Grammy Nomination

Sometimes life has a way of giving with one hand and taking with the other. For Rod Wave, one of the most emotionally open voices in rap, the universe timed both a breakthrough and a setback on the very same day.

The 27 year old artist, born Rodarius Green, was arrested in Atlanta on Nov. 7. This happened just hours after he received news of his first ever Grammy nomination. According to Fulton County public records, as reported by PEOPLE, he was taken in on four charges, including possession of a firearm or knife during the commission or attempted commission of a felony, reckless driving, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Public records also show he was released the next day on Nov. 8.

Lawyers Push Back

Rod Wave’s legal team strongly disputes the circumstances of the arrest. In a statement to TMZ, his attorneys Drew Findling, Marissa Goldberg and Zack Findling said the rapper "was unjustly profiled and unlawfully arrested in Atlanta."

They argued that the arresting officer was part of the Atlanta Police Department’s Crime Suppression Unit, calling the group "controversial" and known for "aggressive tactics and emphasis on high arrest numbers rather than genuine public safety."

The attorneys added that the arrest was the result of a "quota-driven approach" and described it as a "clear violation of [his] rights."

According to TMZ, attorney Drew Findling confirmed that Rod Wave appeared in court and was released on an $8,000 bond.

A Difficult Pattern in 2025

This is not the first time the rapper has faced legal trouble this year. Public records show he was arrested in May on 14 separate charges, including aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit a felony. He was arrested again in June for battery.

So, the timing of this new arrest — just as his career was reaching a new high — added even more weight to the moment.

A Grammy Nod and a Major Tour Ahead

Despite the legal chaos, Rod Wave reached an important milestone. On the same day as the arrest, he earned his first Grammy nomination. He was nominated for Best Song Written for Visual Media for the track “Sinners,” which appears in the 2025 film of the same name.

He is also set to begin The Redemption Experience Tour in late 2025, with the first show scheduled for Dec. 7 in Los Angeles.