Big Sean Defends Jhene Aiko Against Online Critics as Breakup Rumors Spread

Big Sean is setting the record straight after online rumors suggested he had moved on from longtime partner Jhené Aiko. The rapper addressed speculation stemming from a viral video that appeared to show him standing next to another woman, clarifying the situation in the comments of a post.

“Yeah, unfortunately, I never met this person in my life lol,” he wrote in the comments of a post with the two together. “This girl was standing next to @hitboy, who is cut out the video,” Sean added. “I dont know why the f**k she was so close to me though. I didnt see it at all til i saw this video and can understand the frustrations. Smh [crying laughing emoji] But i dont even know this person at all.”

In a separate post, Sean added, “No, it's pretty funny how the internet can give life to things with no confirmation,” responding to ongoing social media chatter. “I'm sending love to everyone tho.”

The rapper's comments mark his first public acknowledgment of breakup rumors surrounding him and Aiko, who began dating publicly in 2016. The couple shares a son, Noah, born in 2022, and have been together for nearly a decade. While Sean stopped short of confirming a split, he emphasized his desire to protect Aiko from negativity and urged fans to show her respect.

Aiko recently revealed that she and ex-husband Dot eloped in Las Vegas after a brief dating period, describing the decision as spontaneous and denying any claims of abuse. She further honored Sean as father, partner, and friend to the family, focusing on Noah's upcoming third birthday and taking on the gossipy energies to pulse some positivity and charity into them.