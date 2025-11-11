De La Soul Honor Legacy and Lift Spirits with ‘Cabin in the Sky’

De La Soul is officially back. The legendary group has kicked off the rollout for their tenth album, Cabin in the Sky, arriving November 21 on Mass Appeal Records. It marks their first album in almost a decade, and the anticipation already feels justified.

A Cast That Shows Their Impact

The guest list alone speaks to the respect they command. The new project features Nas, Black Thought, Killer Mike, Common, and Yukimi Nagano of Little Dragon. Production comes from heavyweights DJ Premier, Pete Rock, and Supa Dave West.

Pete Rock handles the lead single “The Package,” delivering a beat that is both thumping and soulful. The song stands as a celebration of De La Soul’s influence and staying power. Posdnuos trades lines with Trugoy the Dove, who passed away in 2023, building a seamless moment of presence across time.

“Step to us with a Goliath, we got a David right here,” Pos raps, leading directly into Dave’s voice. It is emotional but confident, a reminder that their chemistry remains intact.

Meaning in the Title

Posdnuos shared that Cabin in the Sky was inspired by the 1943 film of the same name starring Ethel Waters, Louis Armstrong, and Duke Ellington.

“We were working and working [on the album], and I came across this movie. And I’m like, ‘Yo, this title is crazy!’ Cabin in the Sky. Immediately, I felt Dave,” he said during a New York Comic Con panel in October.

The process of making the album after Dave’s passing carried weight.

“When we lost him … I came and got [Maseo] out of the hole. We were all broken, but I kinda took on that role in Beat Street where I was like, ‘Yo, man, we gotta treat Dave like Ramon — we gotta keep him alive, we gotta celebrate him,’” he explained.

He continued, “Of course, we have songs with Dave on it but — yo, for me, and I’m sure there are people here who are spiritual and understand what I’m saying, it feels like, ‘Dave’s here for me. He’s here.’ There are times where I’m writing rhymes and I’m getting goosebumps ’cause I feel like Dave would be saying, ‘Yo, that’s dope!’”

Part of Something Bigger

Cabin in the Sky is the sixth entry in Mass Appeal’s Legend Has It series, spotlighting major New York hip hop figures. The series includes releases from Slick Rick, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Mobb Deep, and Big L. Nas will close it out in December with his long awaited collaboration with DJ Premier.

With this album, De La Soul are not just returning. They are honoring Trugoy the Dove. They are showing that legacy is active, not past tense.