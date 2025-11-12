Win Keyshia Cole Tickets!

Keyshia Cole is coming to Boston, and HOT 96.9 wants to send you to the show! Here’s your chance to see one of R&B’s most powerful voices live on stage at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway on January 15th. Whether you’ve been rocking with Keyshia since “Love” first hit the airwaves or you’ve fallen for her more recent tracks, this is a night you won’t want to miss.

Imagine it—lights down, the crowd buzzing, and that first note hits. You and your guest are right there in the moment, singing every word and feeling every beat. From timeless hits like “Heaven Sent” and “I Remember” to the soulful energy she brings to every performance, Keyshia Cole always delivers a show that reminds fans why she’s one of the most beloved voices in R&B.

If you’ve ever belted out her songs in the car, had her albums on repeat, or just love a great live show, this is your chance. Don’t wait—make sure your name’s in the mix for this unforgettable concert experience.