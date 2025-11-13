Diddy’s Prison Release Pushed Back After Rumors of Rule Breaking

Sean “Diddy” Combs will have to wait a little longer before walking free. The music mogul’s prison release date has been pushed back by nearly a month, now scheduled for June 4, 2028, according to Federal Bureau of Prisons records as reported by PEOPLE on Wednesday, Nov. 12.

Combs was convicted in July on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution and sentenced to 50 months in prison this October. Originally, his release date was set for May 8, 2028.

The reason for the change hasn’t been made public, but reports suggest Combs may have gotten into some trouble behind bars.

A Fizzy Situation

Soon after beginning his sentence at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey, Diddy reportedly stirred up some unwanted attention. According to TMZ, he was allegedly caught drinking a homemade concoction made from Fanta soda, sugar, and apples—a mix said to have fermented for two weeks into makeshift alcohol.

Officials reportedly thought about moving him to another unit but decided to let him stay.

His spokesperson, however, reportedly called the story flat-out false.

“There have been several false and reckless reports circulating about Mr. Combs,” a spokesperson told PEOPLE on Nov. 9. “He has not violated any prison rules. His sobriety and self-discipline are priorities, and he is taking them seriously.”

They added, “This is only his first week at FCI Fort Dix, and unfortunately, rumors will surface throughout his time there. We ask the public and the press to give him the benefit of the doubt, the privacy to focus on his personal growth, and the grace to move forward in peace.”

The Call That Caused More Trouble

If that wasn’t enough, CBS News reported that Combs allegedly made a three-way phone call, which is not allowed under prison policy. The Bureau of Prisons prohibits inmates from adding multiple people to one call.

Still, his team insists that even this wasn’t a violation.

“He is in the drug treatment program and he is working in the chapel library,” Combs’ representative Juda Engelmayer told PEOPLE. “The phone call he was on was initiated by an attorney and it was attorney client privilege and appropriate.”

What’s Next for Diddy

Combs has been in custody since September 2024, when he was first held at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center before being transferred to Fort Dix. He was acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering charges but convicted on the prostitution-related offenses.

His sentencing in October was tense. Right after the decision, attorney Marc Agnifilo criticized Judge Arun Subramanian, telling reporters that the judge “acted as a 13th juror, one we did not choose,” and “second-guessed the jury’s verdict.”

Combs’ legal team had pushed for no more than 14 months, while prosecutors wanted 11 years. Agnifilo said last month that they plan to appeal the sentence, accusing the judge of “using coercion” to justify its length.