The Late Chadwick Boseman to Receive Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Chadwick Boseman’s name is about to join the glittering ranks of Hollywood legends. On November 20, the late actor will be honored posthumously with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a fitting tribute to a man whose performances inspired audiences across the world.

According to Billboard, the ceremony will feature some of the people who knew him best. Black Panther director Ryan Coogler and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom co-star Viola Davis are both set to speak. Boseman’s widow, Simone Ledward-Boseman, will accept the award on his behalf, standing where thousands of fans will one day walk past his star.

If you can’t make it to Hollywood Boulevard, no problem. The ceremony will be livestreamed at WalkOfFame.com, allowing fans everywhere to join in celebrating the king of Wakanda.

A Star Among Stars

Boseman’s star will be placed at 6904 Hollywood Blvd., right in front of the Hollywood Experience. Steve Nissen, president and CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, will serve as emcee. The Chamber has hosted these ceremonies for decades, but this one feels especially meaningful.

“The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is deeply honored to celebrate Chadwick Boseman’s extraordinary legacy with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” said Ana Martinez, the Walk of Fame’s producer, as reported by the outlet. “His powerful performances and enduring impact both on and off screen continue to inspire generations around the world.”

From Jackie Robinson to T’Challa

Boseman’s rise to stardom began with his breakout role as baseball legend Jackie Robinson in 42 (2013). He followed that up with electric portrayals of James Brown in Get On Up and a young Thurgood Marshall in Marshall.

Then came the role that changed everything—King T’Challa in Marvel’s Black Panther. Boseman first appeared in Captain America: Civil War before leading his own film, which earned seven Academy Award nominations, including Marvel’s first ever nod for Best Picture. His performance earned him an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actor and a Screen Actors Guild Award shared with his castmates.

A Legacy That Lives On

Even as he battled illness in private, Boseman continued to deliver unforgettable work. He starred in 21 Bridges, which he also produced, and Da 5 Bloods, Spike Lee’s drama about Vietnam veterans haunted by their fallen comrade “Stormin’ Norman.” His final performance came in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, where he played the ambitious trumpet player Levee opposite Viola Davis—a role that earned him an Academy Award nomination.

Boseman passed away from colon cancer on August 28, 2020, at just 43 years old. Yet his strength, grace, and talent continue to resonate. The Walk of Fame star is more than a symbol of fame—it’s a lasting reminder of a man who redefined what a hero could be, both on and off screen.