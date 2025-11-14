Questlove Teases D’Angelo Project, Earth, Wind & Fire Doc After Sly Stone Tribute

At the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame tribute to Sly Stone, celebrated drummer-filmmaker Questlove (of The Roots) announced multiple forthcoming projects rooted in the legacy of soul and funk innovation. “You'll see soon,” Questlove told entertainment reporter Courtney Tezeno with a grin when asked about D'Angelo's unreleased tracks. “It's always the sound of yesterday, but for the future. This record is no different.”

Questlove teases a posthumous D'Angelo project that “blends yesterday's sound with the future,” signaling new material from the late artist has been seeded and a wider release is forthcoming. Reflecting on his tribute work for Sly Stone, he added, “Sly is the first music I ever heard in my life. My parents constantly played it since I was one or two years old. His music is in my DNA. I wanted to tell the story of why innovators, the gods we hold up in the light, sometimes self-sabotage. It's about their human side, and how often we're not allowed to be seen as human.”

The Sly Stone documentary, produced by Questlove and building on his Oscar-winning work for Summer of Soul, will explore what happens after the apex of innovation — “what happens after Woodstock when innovators stand too close to the fire. It's not a sensationalist story; it's about the human side of these gods we hold up in the light.”

Meanwhile, Questlove's directorial venture into Earth, Wind & Fire's legacy is set for release on HBO in 2026, backing this seminal band's inclusive and forward-thinking influence with access to its archives and the estate of founder Maurice White.

Veteran soul singer Maxwell, who performed alongside Questlove and a star-studded medley featuring Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Hudson, Beck, and Flea at the tribute, praised Sly Stone's boundary-crossing reach: “Sly had women on stage, white folks, Black folks, he was the future in music,” he told Tezeno.