This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: November 16

Dr. Dre released his second album on Nov. 16, while the U.K. Music Hall of Fame inducted Aretha Franklin and Jimi Hendrix for their lifetime contributions to the recording industry. Here are other notable events and milestones that occurred in hip-hop and R&B history on this date.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Nov. 16 witnessed the release of classic albums and singles:

1993: Queen Latifah released Black Reign, her third studio album. The Gold-certified record featured the singles "Weekend Love" and "Just Another Day."

1993: Das EFX released their sophomore album, Straight Up Sewaside, which peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

1993: MC Ren released his debut studio album, Shock of the Hour, which entered at No. 1 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

1999: Dr. Dre released his much-awaited second album, 2001. Featuring the singles "Still D.R.E." and "Forget about Dre," it peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, shipping over 500,000 copies in its first week.

1999: Kurupt released his second studio album, Tha Streetz Iz a Mutha, which reached No. 5 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

1999: Wu-Tang Clan's Raekwon released his second album, Immobilarity, which charted at No. 9 on the Billboard 200.

2004: MF DOOM released his fifth studio album, Mm..Food, which peaked at No. 17 on the Billboard Independent Albums chart.

2004: Snoop Dogg released his seventh album, R&G (Rhythm & Gangsta): The Masterpiece, which reached No. 6 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart.

2018: Anderson .Paak released his third album, Oxnard, which scored No. 11 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Cultural Milestones

Celebrated artists claimed various awards and honors on Nov. 16:

2003: At the American Music Awards in Los Angeles, 50 Cent won the Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Male Artist title, while Aaliyah took home the Favorite Soul/R&B Female Artist accolade.

2005: The U.K. Music Hall of Fame inducted Aretha Franklin and Jimi Hendrix for their lifetime contributions to the recording industry.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Top artists delivered memorable performances on Nov. 16:

2003: Andre 3000, Ashanti, and Big Boi, among others, headlined the American Music Awards, delivering thrilling performances of their most popular songs.

2017: French Montana and Steve Aoki were among the top performers at the 18th Latin GRAMMY Awards in Las Vegas.

Industry Changes and Challenges

On Nov. 16, the hip-hop and R&B scene witnessed several changes and challenges:

2000: DJ Screw died in his recording studio in Houston, Texas, at the age of 29.

2006: The Recording Industry Association of America sent pre-litigation letters to college administrators regarding illegal music sharing over university servers.

The Recording Industry Association of America sent pre-litigation letters to college administrators regarding illegal music sharing over university servers. 2008: MTV's Total Request Live (TRL) came to an end following 10 seasons. The finale featured top artists such as Beyoncé, Eminem, and Justin Timberlake.