Documentary on Kenneth ‘Babyface’ Edmonds in Production With Kenya Barris as Producer

A new documentary about Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds explores how his labor with others, songwriting with a theme of heartache, and made-for-MTV skills propelled him from Indianapolis to being a major songwriter and producer in the history of recorded music. The documentary promises to provide a more in-depth presentation of the man who wrote the music, from Babyface's creative instincts to his commercial sensibilities and ultimately his cultural legacy for generations to come. With input from notable collaborators, the documentary offers an in-depth look at his career highs and lows and his distinctive creative process.

Kenya Barris is serving as an executive producer, noting the cultural importance of Babyface's career and how he can just as easily use humor as well as any influence that can be established. In 1989, Babyface launched LaFace Records with L.A. Reid; the label helped launch major acts including TLC, Pink, T.I., and OutKast. According to press information, Babyface has earned 13 Grammy Awards, including four Producer of the Year honors. It is known for hits such as "Whip Appeal," "Never Keeping Secrets," and "Every Time I Close My Eyes," as well as for his collaborations with Madonna, Whitney Houston, Ariana Grande, SZA, and Toni Braxton.

The project, which is backed by HarbourView Equity Partners and has its sales handled by United Talent Agency, is in development and is being nurtured by acknowledged industry partners. Director Chris Moukarbel is attached to direct, signaling strong creative involvement behind the camera. The documentary offers fans never-before-seen archival footage, access to personal archives, and behind-the-scenes access to rehearsals for Babyface's Las Vegas residency alongside concert footage and intimate interviews.

"I've often wondered how an unassuming kid from Indianapolis got to where he is today, working with artists and achieving dreams I could've never imagined when I first started," said Babyface. "This documentary is giving me a chance to go down memory lane with a fine-tooth comb, reexamining the highs and lows of my life and career. I'm discovering where all the songs really came from — and perhaps just as important, the how and why."

"Babyface is one of one — a culture-defining hitmaker whose impact cannot be denied or overstated," said Kenya Barris. "We're honored to be a part of telling his story and grateful that we're teaming with Harbourview, a company that understands the importance of investing in culture and storytelling like this, to do so. I hope this project not only spotlights Babyface's remarkable career but also gives people a glimpse into the man behind the musical genius, who just might be one of the funniest motherf---ers I've ever met."