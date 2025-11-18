Tory Lanez Held in Contempt After Chaotic Deposition Walkouts

If courtroom dramas ever feel a little too calm, Tory Lanez seems determined to fix that. His recent deposition in Megan Thee Stallion’s defamation lawsuit against blogger Milagro Gramz turned into the kind of scene.

According to a legal order obtained as reported by Complex, both Lanez and his lawyer, Crystal Morgan, were held in contempt of court after their conduct during a November 14 deposition. Things went sideways almost immediately.

“I’m a millionaire. I don’t care.”

Lanez started by asking what would happen if he simply refused to answer questions. When he was told he could be held in contempt, fined, or even face more jail time, Lanez replied, "Whatever the fines are, I’ll pay them. I’m a millionaire. I don’t care.”

That attitude carried into the rest of the session. After telling Megan’s lawyers to “calm down” and “relax,” and even calling one of them a “liar,” Lanez walked out of the room, claiming he had not been shown all the exhibits Megan’s team planned to use.

He eventually came back, only to get upset again. This time he made more derogatory remarks toward Megan’s lawyer, left once more, and refused to return.

Trouble on the Legal Team

Lanez’s lawyer, Crystal Morgan, did not escape criticism either. The order says that she repeatedly objected to questions about Lanez’s communication with Gramz even though the questions “were clearly relevant to the proceeding.”

It adds, “She engaged in lengthy speaking objections, coaching the witness, and continued to do so after she was requested to stop.” The court noted that even after her objections were denied, she still did not instruct Lanez to answer the questions.

A Pattern of Problems

The order also revealed that this was not the first time a deposition with Lanez had gone off course. The first attempt lasted only forty-four minutes because he “behaved inappropriately and personally insulted the attorney taking the deposition.”

During the second attempt, Lanez made his position very clear when discussing consequences for not cooperating. He told prosecutors he’s “got jail for 10 years right now. You can do whatever you’d like to do.”

What Comes Next