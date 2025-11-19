ContestsEvents
Usher Sues Producer After Atlanta Restaurant Plan Falls Apart

Usher may know how to make a hit record, but even chart toppers cannot always predict what will happen when business deals get messy. According to a report from Complex,…

Kayla Morgan
Usher performs on stage at The O2 Arena on April 05, 2025 in London, England.
Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images For Usher

Usher may know how to make a hit record, but even chart toppers cannot always predict what will happen when business deals get messy. According to a report from Complex, the singer has filed a lawsuit after a restaurant plan in Atlanta turned into something very different from what he expected. What began as a friendly conversation with a longtime collaborator has now led to legal papers, missing money, and a whole lot of questions.

How the Deal Started

In the lawsuit filed on Nov. 14, Usher reportedly said that producer Bryan Michael Cox, who helped create classics like “U Got It Bad” and “Burn,” approached him in 2024 about investing in a new restaurant and lounge in Atlanta called Homage ATL. Even though Usher says he did not want to invest in the business directly, he still agreed to help by loaning the group a large sum of money.

Entertainment lawyer Alcide Honoré and industry officials Keith Thomas and Charles Hughes are also named in the suit.

The Loan That Never Reached Its Destination

The report continues to say that Usher explained in the filing that he agreed to loan the group $1.7 million, which he wired in January. But months later, the property for the restaurant still had not been purchased. With no progress and no clear answers, Usher asked for his money back.

He says he received one million dollars in August, but the remaining seven hundred thousand dollars is still missing.

According to the lawsuit, Usher claims that Honoré told him returning the rest was “not that easy” because the funds had been used for “other purposes.” Usher says no one has explained what those purposes were.

What Usher Wants Now

The singer is seeking $4.9 million in damages, which comes out to seven hundred thousand dollars for each of the lawsuit’s claims. He is waiting for either repayment or an explanation about where his money actually went.

A Side Note From the Superstar

About
Connect