Inflation Still Looms Large as Americans Gear Up for Black Friday 2025

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 29: A worker stands inside a store at the American Dream Mall During Black Friday sales on November 29, 2024 in East Rutherford City. Black Friday, is the sales event that is considered the unofficial kickoff of the holiday shopping season and one of the busiest days of the year for retail foot traffic in the U.S. (Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images)

As the holiday shopping season ramps up, a new LendingTree report reveals that while the excitement for deals remains strong, inflation is still on shoppers’ minds. Nearly two-thirds of Americans plan to shop on Black Friday this year, but many say higher prices will affect how much they spend.

According to LendingTree’s nationwide survey of more than 2,000 consumers, 64% of Americans plan to shop on Black Friday 2025. Among them, nearly one in three expect to spend at least $500, yet 68% say inflation will impact their spending decisions. In fact, 39% of respondents expect to cut back this year because of tighter budgets.

“Americans love a good Black Friday deal, but it’s clear that inflation is making many people rethink their plans,” said Matt Schulz, LendingTree’s chief consumer finance analyst, in the report. “Rising prices and tightening budgets mean that a lot of Americans are going to cut back their spending this year.”

Shoppers are also adjusting how — and where — they’ll hunt for bargains. Just over half of Black Friday shoppers, 54%, plan to split their time between stores and the web, while 32% will shop exclusively online. For many, that may mean skipping long lines and late nights. Still, past data shows the dedication runs deep — 56% of previous Black Friday shoppers admit to waiting three hours or more for deals, with one in five even camping out overnight. Parents with young kids, in particular, are the most committed line waiters, at 29%.

Despite the pinch of inflation, many consumers still see Black Friday as the prime opportunity to stock up on gifts. About a third of shoppers (32%) plan to buy at least half of their holiday presents that day. Clothing tops wish lists at 73%, followed by electronics (65%) and toys or games (51%) — a lineup that suggests Americans are sticking to classic gift categories while trying to stretch each dollar a little further.

Debt, however, remains a concern. LendingTree found that 38% of past Black Friday shoppers have gone into debt from holiday purchases, a sign that while spending may be more measured this year, it still comes with financial risks.

As deals roll out earlier each year and online retailers compete fiercely with doorbusters, shoppers are carefully weighing what’s really worth it in 2025. If the survey is any indication, value and necessity may matter more than the sheer thrill of scoring the lowest price.