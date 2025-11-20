Drake and Sexyy Red Spark Music Video Speculation With Tennis Photo Shoot

Drake and Sexyy Red posted tennis-themed photos on Monday, fueling speculation about a possible team-up.

The Toronto shoot came from photographer Cindy Jorgji.

The OVO Sound co-founder dropped the images on Instagram on November 17 with the caption "I said tennis lesson she said where's the bracelet or the necklace."

Fans think the images hint at an upcoming music video, though neither artist confirmed anything. The two have worked together before — "Rich Baby Daddy" with SZA cracked the top 15 on the Billboard Hot 100, while "U My Everything" hit No. 44 on that same chart.

The photos frustrated fans who've been waiting for Drake's next album, Iceman. "Doin everything but dropping iceman," one person complained under the post.

A 2025 drop for the project has been whispered about for months. The 39-year-old rapper has streamed three times about the album, but hasn't confirmed any official release date.

He's put out singles like "What Did I Miss?" and "Which One" with Central Cee, but neither stuck around on charts the way his earlier work did.

"I expressed that I love the opportunity for a clean slate of thoughts and excitement and messaging when it comes to the music," he said, according to Complex. "What I hate is the redundancy of this formulaic approach that's ingrained in our brains from early label days. Single, video, single, video, album cover post, etc."