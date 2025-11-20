ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Drake and Sexyy Red Spark Music Video Speculation With Tennis Photo Shoot

Drake and Sexyy Red posted tennis-themed photos on Monday, fueling speculation about a possible team-up.  The Toronto shoot came from photographer Cindy Jorgji. The OVO Sound co-founder dropped the images…

Melissa Lianne
Rapper Drake performs onstage at the 2011 American Music Awards held at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on November 20, 2011 in Los Angeles, California.
Kevork Djansezian via Getty Images

Drake and Sexyy Red posted tennis-themed photos on Monday, fueling speculation about a possible team-up. 

The Toronto shoot came from photographer Cindy Jorgji.

The OVO Sound co-founder dropped the images on Instagram on November 17 with the caption "I said tennis lesson she said where's the bracelet or the necklace."

Fans think the images hint at an upcoming music video, though neither artist confirmed anything. The two have worked together before — "Rich Baby Daddy" with SZA cracked the top 15 on the Billboard Hot 100, while "U My Everything" hit No. 44 on that same chart.

The photos frustrated fans who've been waiting for Drake's next album, Iceman. "Doin everything but dropping iceman," one person complained under the post.

A 2025 drop for the project has been whispered about for months. The 39-year-old rapper has streamed three times about the album, but hasn't confirmed any official release date. 

He's put out singles like "What Did I Miss?" and "Which One" with Central Cee, but neither stuck around on charts the way his earlier work did.

"I expressed that I love the opportunity for a clean slate of thoughts and excitement and messaging when it comes to the music," he said, according to Complex. "What I hate is the redundancy of this formulaic approach that's ingrained in our brains from early label days. Single, video, single, video, album cover post, etc."

The rapper welcomed fans in October to what he called "the era of every action has a reaction…video." Billboard reached out to representatives for both artists but got no response yet.

DrakeSexyy Red
Melissa LianneWriter
Related Stories
Megan Thee Stallion speaks on stage during the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York.
MusicMegan Thee Stallion’s Former Manager Describes Deepfake Impact in CourtKayla Morgan
(L-R) Lil' Fizz, Omarion, J-Boog, and Raz-B of B2K arrives at the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicB2K and Bow Wow to Co-Headline 28-City ‘Boys 4 Life’ Tour Starting February 2026Jennifer Eggleston
ACL Music Festival 2021 - Weekend 1 Doja Cat performs onstage during Austin City Limits Festival at Zilker Park on October 02, 2021 in Austin, Texas.
MusicDoja Cat Fires Back at Fans Questioning Her New TourKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect