GloRilla Says Her Next Big Move Might Be An R&B Album

GloRilla has never been shy about shaking things up, but this time she sent the internet into a full double-take. On Wednesday, the Memphis rapper took to X and dropped a simple message that had people blinking at their screens. She announced she "will be doing [an] rnb album." No long explanation. No timeline. No details on whether it will follow her 2024 debut Glorious. Just that. And of course, the replies came rolling in like a wave.

Some fans were ready to dive right in. Others were sitting on the shore wondering what they just heard. One person jumped in with, “We good gang,” while another said, “Who is going to be singing? You???” There was also an optimistic fan who believed it could work if the right people showed up, saying, “make sure to include Summer and Ella Mai.”

Fans Debate While GloRilla Plots

The reactions were funny, wild and all over the place, but GloRilla is not exactly a stranger to the softer side of music. She has teamed up with R&B artists before, including Kehlani on “Xmas Time,” T Pain on “I Luv Her,” and FLO on “In My Bag.” And even though it leaned toward gospel, her 2024 track “Rain Down On Me” with Kirk Franklin, Maverick City Music, Kierra Sheard, and Chandler Moore earned her first BET Award for Best Inspirational Award.

So the idea of her making a full R&B project may not be as surprising as it feels at first glance. She has been building toward something different, and according to her, it is a matter of timing and patience.

What She Wants the Next Album to Be

Speaking with XXL about her upcoming second album, GloRilla explained how much care she is putting into the work. "I have a lot of good mursic, but I want it to be perfected to where I want it," she said. She added that she gave herself time to reset, saying, "That's why I gave this year a rest...to get all the way in the mode." Her second album is expected next year, but whether it will be the R&B one remains a mystery she is happy to let us guess about.

Riding Awards Season Into a New Era

Even with all this talk about switching lanes, GloRilla continues to shine in her current one. Earlier this month, she earned three nominations for the 2026 Grammys. Glorious is up for Best Rap Album, “TGIF” is in the running for Best Rap Song, and “Sticky” with Tyler the Creator, Sexyy Red and Lil Wayne is also nominated for Best Rap Song. Fans will find out if she walks away with a trophy when the 68th Annual Grammy Awards air live from the Crypto.com Arena on February 1, 2026.