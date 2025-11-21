A$AP Rocky Confirms Album Release for 2025, Teams With Danny Elfman on Production

A$AP Rocky has confirmed that his long-teased album DON'T BE DUMB is slated for 2025, but he is making a conscious shift away from setting public release dates. “To be honest, I don't want to talk about release dates anymore. I'd rather let the music speak for itself,” Rocky stated in October. “One day, you'll wake up and see what's coming up. I was a bit foolish giving dates last time.”

He stressed that his focus now is on creating an organic arrival for new music, rather than following promotional timelines and risking fan disappointment.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Rocky revealed a major collaboration: “Fun fact … [Danny Elfman] just did my album with me that I'm putting out this year,” Rocky said. “He scored a bunch of the songs on my new album.”

Elfman's involvement brings a film composer crossover to the project, underscoring Rocky's genre-spanning creative ambitions.

Earlier commentary from Rocky emphasized moving away from fixed dates and letting the work speak organically. He pointed to past setbacks and the desire to avoid repeating them by committing to a date too early. The album has faced numerous postponements since its initial planned rollout, and no official new date has been announced.

Among the album's teased elements is a track titled “Hood Happy” featuring Morrissey along with several hip-hop veterans, though no further details have emerged. Beyond the music, Rocky continues to maintain a strong public profile — balancing fatherhood with acting roles in Spike Lee films and creative director stints for brands such as Ray‑Ban and Puma.