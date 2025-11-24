Donald Glover Shares Scary Health Journey Onstage

The crowd at Camp Flog Gnaw expected a performance, but they also got a moment of honesty. Donald Glover stepped forward and told a story that surprised even longtime fans. Instead of launching right into a song, he talked about something far more personal and a lot more serious: the health scare that changed everything for him.

A Sudden Pain and a Shocking Diagnosis

During his Nov. 22 set at Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw, the musician, performing as Childish Gambino, explained why he had to end his New World Tour early last year.

“I had a really bad pain in my head in Louisiana and I did the show anyway,” Glover told the audience, according to clips shared online. “I could not really see well, so when we went to Houston, I went to the hospital and the doctor was like, ‘You had a stroke.’ ”

Even in such a frightening moment, Glover found room for humor. “The first thing I thought was like, ‘Oh, here I am still copying Jamie Foxx,’ ” he joked, pointing to the singer’s own stroke in 2023. But then he admitted the thought that hit him first was more emotional: “I’m letting everybody down.”

More Problems After the Stroke

Just when he thought things could not get worse, they did. Shortly after learning he had suffered a stroke, Glover broke his foot. That injury led doctors to discover something unexpected.

“They found a hole in my heart … so I had this surgery, and then I had to have another surgery,” he said onstage.

The experience made him rethink everything. “They say everybody has two lives, and the second life starts when you realize you have one. You should be living your life how you want. If we have to do this again, it can only get better.”

Why the Tour Was Canceled

Back in September 2024, Glover postponed the remaining North American dates of The New World Tour so he could focus on what he called his “physical health for a few weeks.” By the next month, it became clear a few weeks would not be enough.

In a statement he later deleted, he explained, "After my show in New Orleans, I went to the hospital in Houston to make sure of an ailment that had become apparent. After being assessed, it became clear I would not perform that night, and after more tests, I could not perform the rest of the US tour in the time asked. As of now I have surgery scheduled and need time out to heal."

He added, "My path to recovery is something I need to confront seriously. With that said, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of the North American tour and the UK and European dates."

Soon after, his shows in Australia and New Zealand were also canceled. “Unfortunately, my path to recovery is taking longer than expected," Glover wrote in a message to ticketholders at the time. "The upcoming concerts in Australia and New Zealand are canceled. One of the last things I would ever want to do is disappoint my fans."