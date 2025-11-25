JT Says She May Quit Live Shows After Orlando Crowd Reaction

Crowd energy can make or break a performance, and during a recent show in Orlando, JT let fans know exactly how she felt. The “Okay” rapper appeared at the Jeezy and Friends concert in Florida, but her set took an unexpected turn when she noticed the audience was not as lively as she had hoped. What started as a regular performance suddenly became a moment everyone is now talking about.

During the show, JT paused to address the crowd, sounding both playful and frustrated. “When they be putting me on these shows now with the legends, I don’t know if I’m a YN or an OG ‘cause y’all be looking at me like I’m crazy,” she told fans. “I’m 33, I’m y’all age. I need y’all to have fun. Don’t be staring at me, don’t be looking at me crazy. … I think it’s my last time.” The room reacted with surprise, unsure if she was joking or serious, but she kept going.

A little later, she doubled down on the idea that she may be stepping away from live concerts. “I will not be doing no more shows. I’m done. But I had so much fun, and I cannot wait to see the legends hit the stage,” she said. Whether she meant it or was speaking in the moment, fans walked away wondering what comes next.

Where the City Girls Stand

JT’s comments come at a time when the City Girls have already been on pause for more than a year. Her duo with Yung Miami has been quiet since she released her solo mixtape City Cinderella last August. Around that time, she talked to Complex about why the break made sense.

“I think it made sense for both of us. I really feel like it just made sense for us and it was no hard feelings. I'm like Tina Turner, I’m still a City Girl. I need my name. That's the biggest thing about me, I can't ever get away from being a City Girl,” JT said.

“A person going to call me that no matter where I'm at. It is just like ‘JT from the City Girls.’ But I feel like it just made so much sense for both of us in the direction that we was going and things that we were focusing on. It wasn't no hard feelings about it, we saw it coming.”

What Comes Next