This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: November 25

Nov. 25 came packed with massive offerings from top hip-hop and R&B acts. Will Smith swapped acting for rapping with the release of his first solo album, while even in death, 2Pac dropped a new album, cementing his legendary status in hip-hop. Here are more notable moments from Nov. 25 in hip-hop and R&B history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Nov. 25 featured classic album releases from some of the biggest names in hip-hop and R&B:

1987: In the run-up to Christmas, Run D.M.C. released the single "Christmas in Hollis." It logged in at No. 22 on the Billboard Holiday 100 chart.

In the run-up to Christmas, Run D.M.C. released the single "Christmas in Hollis." It logged in at No. 22 on the Billboard Holiday 100 chart. 1997: Amaru Entertainment released 2Pac's second posthumous album, R U Still Down? (Remember Me). The double album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and included the singles "Hellrazor" and "I Wonder If Heaven Got A Ghetto."

Amaru Entertainment released 2Pac's second posthumous album, R U Still Down? (Remember Me). The double album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and included the singles "Hellrazor" and "I Wonder If Heaven Got A Ghetto." 1997: Will Smith released his debut solo studio album, Big Willie Style. The album peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 and featured the Hot 100 No. 1 single "Getting' Jiggy Wit It."

Will Smith released his debut solo studio album, Big Willie Style. The album peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 and featured the Hot 100 No. 1 single "Getting' Jiggy Wit It." 2003: Missy Elliott released her fifth studio album, This is Not a Test. It debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and sold over 180,000 copies in its first week.

Missy Elliott released her fifth studio album, This is Not a Test. It debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and sold over 180,000 copies in its first week. 2003: Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz released the Part II EP album, which topped the Billboard Independent Albums chart.

Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz released the Part II EP album, which topped the Billboard Independent Albums chart. 2016: The Weeknd released Starboy, his third studio album. It featured the singles "Starboy" and "Die For You," which propelled it to the top spot on the Billboard 200.

Cultural Milestones

Nov. 25 also had notable cultural moments and events:

1992: T he romantic thriller movie The Bodyguard, starring Whitney Houston, opened in theaters. The soundtrack to the film became the best-selling soundtrack album in history.

he romantic thriller movie The Bodyguard, starring Whitney Houston, opened in theaters. The soundtrack to the film became the best-selling soundtrack album in history. 2010: Beyoncé's I Am… World Tour premiered on ABC as a 90-minute Thanksgiving special.

Beyoncé's I Am… World Tour premiered on ABC as a 90-minute Thanksgiving special. 2015: Alicia Keys guest-starred as Skye Summers on the TV series Empire season two. She appeared in the 9th episode titled "Sinned Against."

Notable Recordings and Performances

Nov. 25 had some of the biggest live spectacles by top hip-hop and R&B artists:

2003: Jay-Z threw a star-studded retirement party at Madison Square Garden. Guest performers included Beyoncé, Missy Elliott, The Roots, and Mary J. Blige.

Jay-Z threw a star-studded retirement party at Madison Square Garden. Guest performers included Beyoncé, Missy Elliott, The Roots, and Mary J. Blige. 2020: In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Latto delivered a stirring performance of her Gold-charting singles at a Tiny Desk home concert.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The hip-hop and R&B landscape experienced defining changes and challenges on this date:

1997: Blues singer Fenton Lee Robinson of the "Somebody Loan Me a Dime" single died following an illness aged 62.

Blues singer Fenton Lee Robinson of the "Somebody Loan Me a Dime" single died following an illness aged 62. 2013: The Beastie Boys filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against the toy company GoldieBlox for using their song "Girls" in an online advertisement.