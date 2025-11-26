ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Netflix Sets Date For 50 Cent’s Bold New Diddy Documentary

Netflix is gearing up to drop a documentary that is already stirring conversation. Honestly, it reads like the kind of story your friend swears they are not gossiping about but…

Kayla Morgan
50 cent, diddy on a red carpet. 50 Cent Trolls Diddy With Jeffery Epstein Edit
Jamie McCarthy/Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Netflix is gearing up to drop a documentary that is already stirring conversation. Honestly, it reads like the kind of story your friend swears they are not gossiping about but totally is. This one comes straight from 50 Cent, who is putting his producer hat on to examine the rise, influence, and controversies surrounding Sean “Diddy” Combs.

What to Expect on Release Day

The four-part series, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, lands on Netflix on December 2. It is directed by Alexandria Stapleton, with 50 Cent serving as executive producer. The project comes with a clear and serious tone. As the official description puts it, “Sean Combs: The Reckoning is a staggering examination of the media mogul, music legend, and convicted offender.”

Netflix has not shared a full trailer or revealed who will appear in the documentary, which only adds to the suspense. But Stapleton has already explained why she felt this story needed to be told.

The Director Speaks Out

As Stapleton put it, “Being a woman in the industry, and going through the #MeToo movement — watching giants in music and film go on trial, and to know what their outcomes were … When Cassie dropped her lawsuit, I just thought this could go a million different directions.” Her reaction was more than curiosity. It was a spark.

She continued, “I wondered how she had the confidence to go out there against a mogul like Sean Combs. As a filmmaker, I instantly knew it was a stress test of whether we’ve changed as a culture, as far as being able to process allegations like this in a fair way.”

For Stapleton, the documentary goes far beyond one headline or one lawsuit. “This isn’t just about the story of Sean Combs or the story of Cassie, or the story of any of the victims, or the allegations against him, or the trial. Ultimately, this story is a mirror [reflecting us] as the public, and what we are saying when we put our celebrities on such a high pedestal. I hope [this documentary] is a wake up call for how we idolize people, and to understand that everybody is a human being,” she said.

50 Cent on Why He Signed On

Fif says this project is a natural extension of the work he has already been doing behind the camera. “I’ve been committed to real storytelling for years through G Unit Film and Television,” he shared. “I’m grateful to everyone who came forward and trusted us with their stories, and proud to have Alexandria Stapleton as the director on the project to bring this important story to the screen.”

All of this unfolds as Diddy serves a four-year jail sentence after being found guilty on two counts of transportation for the purposes of prostitution, involving Cassie Ventura, another former girlfriend, and male sex workers. He was found not guilty of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges.

The Bigger Picture

With its mix of celebrity, power, culture, and tough questions, Sean Combs: The Reckoning aims to do more than describe events. It challenges viewers to think about how we treat fame and who gets held accountable. And whether you are tuning in for the story, the conversation, or the curiosity, this documentary is set to be a major moment when it drops.

50 CentDiddySean Diddy Combs
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Musician Michael Jackson performs at the taping of "American Bandstands 50th...A Celebration" television special honoring the music show wearing a red leather jacket, Prince Jackson Shares Note To Michael Jackson 15 Years After Death.
EntertainmentMJ Impersonators React to ‘Michael’ Trailer with Praise And NitpicksKayla Morgan
Your Thanksgiving Watchlist: 5 Movies To Get You In The Holiday Spirit
EntertainmentYour Thanksgiving Watchlist: 5 Movies To Get You In The Holiday Spirit
Chadwick Boseman on the purple carpet at the Black Panther premiere
EntertainmentThe Late Chadwick Boseman to Receive Star on the Hollywood Walk of FameKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect