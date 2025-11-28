ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Win Tickets To Keyshia Cole

Keyshia Cole is coming to Boston, and HOT 96.9 wants to send you there. All week long, we’re giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to see…

HOT 96.9
Keyshia Cole code word image...tour info plus "hot code word"

Keyshia Cole is coming to Boston, and HOT 96.9 wants to send you there. All week long, we’re giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to see Keyshia Cole live at MGM Music Hall at Fenway on January 15th. It’s your shot to catch one of R&B’s most soulful voices on stage, performing the songs you’ve had on repeat for years.

Starting Monday, December 1st through Friday, December 5th, tune in at approximately 8a, 3p, and 5p for the special code word. When you hear it, you’ll have 20 minutes to enter it right here on HOT969Boston.com. That’s it — hear the word, enter it, and you could be celebrating a night out with Keyshia Cole.

There’s something about a live Keyshia Cole show — the lights, the vocals, the energy in the crowd when the beat drops and everyone sings along to “Love.” It’s that kind of night you don’t just go to — you feel it. The sound, the style, the moment — it all hits different when it’s live.

So whether you’ve been a fan since day one or you just want an unforgettable night out in the city, make sure your radio’s locked on HOT 96.9 all week. Listen for those code words, stay ready, and get in to win.

Listen To Win tickets to see Keyshia Cole live at MGM Music Hall at Fenway on January 15th.

Tickets are on sale now at ticketmaster.com — but winning them from HOT 96.9? That’s the move.

Contest Rules

concertKeyshia ColeMGM Music Hall
HOT 96.9Writer
Related Stories
Snacks for Santa: Enter to Win a $200 Uber Eats Gift Card!
ContestsSnacks for Santa: Enter to Win a $200 Uber Eats Gift Card!Elizabeth Urban
Peach background with image of Daniel Tosh holding a microphone for show in June at MGM Music Hall.
ContestsWin Daniel Tosh Tickets!HOT 96.9
Win Keyshia Cole Tickets!
ContestsWin Keyshia Cole Tickets!HOT 96.9
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect