ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Valvoline Gift Of Travel Code Word

Sponsored by Valvoline Instant Oil Change

HOT 96.9
Valvoline Gift of Travel

The holiday season is here, and Valvoline Instant Oil Change wants to make sure you can travel to all your gatherings! Enter below for the chance to win the "Gift of Travel", a $100 VISA gift card.

Listen all this week at approximately 6pm for Melissa to give you the special code word. When you hear it, you'll have 20 minutes to enter it below for your chance to win the gift of travel, $100 VISA gift card from Valvoline Instant Oil Change.

Valvoline Instant Oil Change has over 65 conveniently located locations throughout New England. No appointment is necessary; just pull into any of their locations and stay in your car for the duration of your 15-minute full-service oil change!

View a list of locations at vioc.com.

valvoline instant oil change
HOT 96.9Writer
Related Stories
Valvoline Gift of Travel
ContestsValvoline Instant Oil Change “Gift of Travel” Contestlmcgrath
Keyshia Cole code word image...tour info plus "hot code word"
ContestsWin Tickets To Keyshia ColeHOT 96.9
Snacks for Santa: Enter to Win a $200 Uber Eats Gift Card!
ContestsSnacks for Santa: Enter to Win a $200 Uber Eats Gift Card!Elizabeth Urban
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect