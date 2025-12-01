Valvoline Gift Of Travel Code Word

The holiday season is here, and Valvoline Instant Oil Change wants to make sure you can travel to all your gatherings! Enter below for the chance to win the "Gift of Travel", a $100 VISA gift card.

Listen all this week at approximately 6pm for Melissa to give you the special code word. When you hear it, you'll have 20 minutes to enter it below for your chance to win the gift of travel, $100 VISA gift card from Valvoline Instant Oil Change.

Valvoline Instant Oil Change has over 65 conveniently located locations throughout New England. No appointment is necessary; just pull into any of their locations and stay in your car for the duration of your 15-minute full-service oil change!