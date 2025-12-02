Drake Plans 2026 World Tour to Reclaim Global Hip-Hop Dominance

The upcoming ICEMAN era for Drake is starting to take form with an organized return featuring new music and a global touring plan that will be huge. Drake's ninth studio album, titled ICEMAN, is expected to be completed shortly and will mark the start of the rollout for his new music and plans for a world tour in 2026. People in the music industry see this as a way for Drake to reclaim his position as the top hip-hop artist through concert tours and hitting the market with blockbuster songs, challenging the record-setting artists Kendrick Lamar and SZA.

Kendrick Lamar and SZA's Grand National Tour currently stands as the highest-grossing hip-hop tour globally, while Drake continues to lead the U.S. touring market. According to DJ Akademiks, Drake intends to surpass the Grand National record by expanding his next tour across more international markets. Akademiks also said Drake has been intensely focused in the studio, minimizing outside distractions to finish ICEMAN and prepare the next phase of his return.

"I think Drake wants to beat the world record going into next year," the internet personality explained, as captured by CY Chels on X. "I think he's saying, 'Yo, I don't need an agent really. But if I'm gonna have an agent, my agent's not gonna rep my opp. F*ck that.'"

"Yo, Drake been off the road, he's cooking up, and it's a beautiful thing for all Drake fans," he declared. "Now we're going to get what we really want from The Boy. N***a hit me. He says, 'Ak, the stove is hot!' I'm just letting y'all know. [...] 'Remember I tell y'all.' The Boy is confirming, man, the cook-up is happening."

"Let my boy live in peace, no livestreams, collabs, or whatever right now," Akademiks added.

"No random distractions. We don't want no tings trying to jump out. Let my boy cook, and whenever he's done cheffing, we gon' have a good time, man. [...] We're about to go through one of those again, I like it."