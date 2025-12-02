The Game Shouts Out Diddy and R. Kelly at His Birthday Bash

Birthday parties usually have cake, candles, and maybe a few embarrassing dance moves. The Game decided to add something else to his Hollywood celebration on Friday night: controversy. While the crowd expected music and vibes, the “Hate It Or Love It” rapper grabbed the mic and went in a totally different direction, sending the internet spinning.

When the DJ played R. Kelly’s “Bump N’ Grind,” The Game leaned straight into the moment. Footage shared by TMZ shows him saying, "Ay, since nobody else gon' say it. Hey man, free Kells, n----." He kept going, doubling down with "Free that n----," before expanding his message: "Free Diddy ... Free all the freaky homies, I don't give a f---. Some baby oil and some pee pee, free the guys ... It's my birthday, n----. I don't see nothing wrong with freeing the guys."

The crowd reacted with a mix of shock and laughter, but the comments spread far past the party once the clip hit social media.

Where Diddy Stands Legally

While The Game was partying, Diddy’s situation remains tangled and uncertain. King Combs, his son, recently suggested the Bad Boy Records founder might be home for the holidays, though he did not offer details. Reports circulated that President Donald Trump was considering commuting Diddy’s sentence, but the White House denied it. TMZ still insisted its reporting was “accurate.”

Right now, Diddy is serving a fifty-month sentence after being convicted on two federal counts connected to transporting people across state lines for prostitution. Early estimates suggested he could be released in May 2028, but the Federal Bureau of Prisons currently lists his release date as June 4, 2028.

R. Kelly’s Long Road Ahead

The story is even heavier for R. Kelly. In June 2022, he was sentenced to thirty years in prison after being found guilty of racketeering, sexual exploitation of children, forced labor, and several Mann Act violations involving the coercion and transportation of women and girls.

His projected release year is 2045. By then, he will be seventy-nine years old.

