ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

The Game Shouts Out Diddy and R. Kelly at His Birthday Bash

Birthday parties usually have cake, candles, and maybe a few embarrassing dance moves. The Game decided to add something else to his Hollywood celebration on Friday night: controversy. While the…

Kayla Morgan
Rapper The Game arrives at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on August 28, 2011 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Birthday parties usually have cake, candles, and maybe a few embarrassing dance moves. The Game decided to add something else to his Hollywood celebration on Friday night: controversy. While the crowd expected music and vibes, the “Hate It Or Love It” rapper grabbed the mic and went in a totally different direction, sending the internet spinning.

When the DJ played R. Kelly’s “Bump N’ Grind,” The Game leaned straight into the moment. Footage shared by TMZ shows him saying, "Ay, since nobody else gon' say it. Hey man, free Kells, n----." He kept going, doubling down with "Free that n----," before expanding his message: "Free Diddy ... Free all the freaky homies, I don't give a f---. Some baby oil and some pee pee, free the guys ... It's my birthday, n----. I don't see nothing wrong with freeing the guys."

The crowd reacted with a mix of shock and laughter, but the comments spread far past the party once the clip hit social media.

Where Diddy Stands Legally

While The Game was partying, Diddy’s situation remains tangled and uncertain. King Combs, his son, recently suggested the Bad Boy Records founder might be home for the holidays, though he did not offer details. Reports circulated that President Donald Trump was considering commuting Diddy’s sentence, but the White House denied it. TMZ still insisted its reporting was “accurate.”

Right now, Diddy is serving a fifty-month sentence after being convicted on two federal counts connected to transporting people across state lines for prostitution. Early estimates suggested he could be released in May 2028, but the Federal Bureau of Prisons currently lists his release date as June 4, 2028.

R. Kelly’s Long Road Ahead

The story is even heavier for R. Kelly. In June 2022, he was sentenced to thirty years in prison after being found guilty of racketeering, sexual exploitation of children, forced labor, and several Mann Act violations involving the coercion and transportation of women and girls.

His projected release year is 2045. By then, he will be seventy-nine years old.

A Birthday Statement Heard Everywhere

The Game clearly wanted to make his night memorable, and he succeeded. Whether people agreed or disagreed, his shout-out to Diddy and R. Kelly added an unexpected twist to what should have been a simple Hollywood birthday party. And while the rapper reportedly claimed he did not “see nothing wrong” with his comments, the reactions proved that everyone else definitely had something to say.

DiddyR. KellyThe Game
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Rapper Drake speaks during introductions before the NBA All-Star Game 2016 at the Air Canada Centre on February 14, 2016 in Toronto, Ontario.
MusicDrake Plans 2026 World Tour to Reclaim Global Hip-Hop DominanceJennifer Eggleston
Jay-Z attends the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
MusicThis Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: December 2Bianca Barratt
Charlie Puth, Brandi Carlile, Coco Jones
MusicSuper Bowl LX Pregame Show to Feature Charlie Puth, Brandi Carlile, and Coco JonesErin Cline
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect