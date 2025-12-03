ContestsEvents
Diddy’s Team Speaks Out on Fake Prison Photos

At first glance, they look real enough to make you stop scrolling. Smiling faces. Prison uniforms. Even a familiar media watermark. But the latest viral photos claiming to show Sean…

Kayla Morgan
Diddy on stage under red lights
(Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Sean Diddy Combs)

At first glance, they look real enough to make you stop scrolling. Smiling faces. Prison uniforms. Even a familiar media watermark. But the latest viral photos claiming to show Sean Diddy Combs happy behind bars are not what they seem.

Images that appear to show Combs smiling alongside fellow inmates at FCI Fort Dix quickly spread across social media. Some of the pictures even carried a TMZ watermark, giving many people the impression they were authentic.

They were not.

TMZ and Combs Team Respond

Both TMZ and Combs representative Juda Engelmayer confirmed the photos were created using artificial intelligence and do not reflect reality.

“These images are not real. They are AI fabrications," Engelmayer says in a statement to PEOPLE. "Sean has always treated people with kindness and respect, but it’s disconcerting how often manipulated or AI-generated images are being pushed into the conversation while he is in a federal facility. Nothing in these doctored photos reflects reality.”

TMZ also addressed the situation directly in an article about the images, writing of one photo with its watermark, "Looks legit, but we're here to bust your bubble."

Where Combs Is Now

Combs is currently serving a 50-month prison sentence at Fort Dix, a federal facility located on a military base in New Jersey. He was transferred there in September from the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where he had been held since his arrest in 2024.

The Bad Boy Records founder was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution after a closely watched and high-profile federal trial.

Real Photos Versus Fake Ones

While the new images are fake, real photos of Combs behind bars have circulated before. In October, a photo first obtained by TMZ showed him wearing a dark blue jacket and a bright orange beanie. He also sported a full white beard.

The difference now is the growing power of AI to create images that look believable at first glance. This case is another reminder of how easily misinformation can spread online, even when it involves well-known public figures.

For now, the smiling prison photos making the rounds on social media are nothing more than digital deception.

Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
About
Connect