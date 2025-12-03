Diddy’s Team Speaks Out on Fake Prison Photos
At first glance, they look real enough to make you stop scrolling. Smiling faces. Prison uniforms. Even a familiar media watermark. But the latest viral photos claiming to show Sean Diddy Combs happy behind bars are not what they seem.
Images that appear to show Combs smiling alongside fellow inmates at FCI Fort Dix quickly spread across social media. Some of the pictures even carried a TMZ watermark, giving many people the impression they were authentic.
They were not.
TMZ and Combs Team Respond
Both TMZ and Combs representative Juda Engelmayer confirmed the photos were created using artificial intelligence and do not reflect reality.
“These images are not real. They are AI fabrications," Engelmayer says in a statement to PEOPLE. "Sean has always treated people with kindness and respect, but it’s disconcerting how often manipulated or AI-generated images are being pushed into the conversation while he is in a federal facility. Nothing in these doctored photos reflects reality.”
TMZ also addressed the situation directly in an article about the images, writing of one photo with its watermark, "Looks legit, but we're here to bust your bubble."
Where Combs Is Now
Combs is currently serving a 50-month prison sentence at Fort Dix, a federal facility located on a military base in New Jersey. He was transferred there in September from the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where he had been held since his arrest in 2024.
The Bad Boy Records founder was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution after a closely watched and high-profile federal trial.
Real Photos Versus Fake Ones
While the new images are fake, real photos of Combs behind bars have circulated before. In October, a photo first obtained by TMZ showed him wearing a dark blue jacket and a bright orange beanie. He also sported a full white beard.
The difference now is the growing power of AI to create images that look believable at first glance. This case is another reminder of how easily misinformation can spread online, even when it involves well-known public figures.
For now, the smiling prison photos making the rounds on social media are nothing more than digital deception.