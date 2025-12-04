GloRilla Was Only Joking About That R&B Album

For a moment, it looked like GloRilla was ready to slow things down and give fans a smooth, soulful album full of love songs and late-night vibes. Social media buzzed with excitement. Fans imagined a softer side of the Memphis rapper who is usually known for bold energy and sharp bars. But now, the truth is out. The R&B album was never real. It was all part of a joke.

In an interview with Complex News, GloRilla admitted she was simply trolling when she hinted at an upcoming R&B project. She crushed the rumors directly, saying she had been “lying” about those plans. According to her, the tease was aimed at people who were “trying to talk s---” after she hinted at R&B artists appearing on her next album. What many fans took as a serious clue turned out to be playful mischief.

Still, the rumors did not come out of nowhere. Earlier this year, GloRilla spoke to her fans on Spaces about her next chapter following her 2024 album Glorious. She told them something new was on the way and hinted at growth and change in her sound. “I will be stepping out of that era,” she said. “[I’m] stepping into a new era. I can't tell y'all when it’s gonna be. But I'm excited for it and I hope y’all like it […] I'm in the studio. I’m always working.”

With that statement, plus her past collaborations that leaned into melody, fans felt confident that an R&B-style album made sense. She has already worked with singers like Kehlani on “Xmas Time” and teamed up with T Pain for “I Luv Her.” Those songs showed she could blend well with smooth vocals and softer production.

Even though the R&B album is officially off the table for now, her talent as a vocalist still turns heads. In 2024, she surprised many viewers with her impromptu performance of “Amazing Grace” and the “Star Spangled Banner” on Sundae Conversations. The moment showed a different side of her voice that fans did not expect.