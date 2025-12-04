ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

GloRilla Was Only Joking About That R&B Album

For a moment, it looked like GloRilla was ready to slow things down and give fans a smooth, soulful album full of love songs and late-night vibes. Social media buzzed…

Kayla Morgan
GloRilla at the BET Hip-Hop Awards 2023 - Red Carpet
(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

For a moment, it looked like GloRilla was ready to slow things down and give fans a smooth, soulful album full of love songs and late-night vibes. Social media buzzed with excitement. Fans imagined a softer side of the Memphis rapper who is usually known for bold energy and sharp bars. But now, the truth is out. The R&B album was never real. It was all part of a joke.

In an interview with Complex News, GloRilla admitted she was simply trolling when she hinted at an upcoming R&B project. She crushed the rumors directly, saying she had been “lying” about those plans. According to her, the tease was aimed at people who were “trying to talk s---” after she hinted at R&B artists appearing on her next album. What many fans took as a serious clue turned out to be playful mischief.

Still, the rumors did not come out of nowhere. Earlier this year, GloRilla spoke to her fans on Spaces about her next chapter following her 2024 album Glorious. She told them something new was on the way and hinted at growth and change in her sound. “I will be stepping out of that era,” she said. “[I’m] stepping into a new era. I can't tell y'all when it’s gonna be. But I'm excited for it and I hope y’all like it […] I'm in the studio. I’m always working.”

With that statement, plus her past collaborations that leaned into melody, fans felt confident that an R&B-style album made sense. She has already worked with singers like Kehlani on “Xmas Time” and teamed up with T Pain for “I Luv Her.” Those songs showed she could blend well with smooth vocals and softer production.

Even though the R&B album is officially off the table for now, her talent as a vocalist still turns heads. In 2024, she surprised many viewers with her impromptu performance of “Amazing Grace” and the “Star Spangled Banner” on Sundae Conversations. The moment showed a different side of her voice that fans did not expect.

So while the R&B rumors were just a joke, they revealed something real. GloRilla is experimenting, growing, and keeping her audience guessing. Whether she sticks to hard-hitting rap or eventually delivers a soulful project, one thing is clear. She knows how to keep all eyes on her.

GloRilla
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
(L-R) Lil' Fizz, Omarion, J-Boog, and Raz-B of B2K attend the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicBlackstreet and B2K Ink New Record Deals Ahead of New MusicKayla Morgan
Chris Brown performs during The 11:11 Tour at T-Mobile Arena on August 03, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
MusicWhy Chris Brown’s Manager Is Confident About a Future Super Bowl Halftime ShowKayla Morgan
Jennifer Lopez attends The Hollywood Reporter's annual Women in Entertainment Gala at The Beverly Hills Hotel on December 03, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
MusicJennifer Lopez to Open Las Vegas Residency at Caesars Palace on Dec. 30Jennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect