André 3000 Salutes Tyler, the Creator as a True Innovator

Kayla Morgan
Andre 3000 attends the GQ Men of the Year Party 2023 VIP dinner at Chateau Marmont on November 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, ---- Tyler, The Creator attends the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 20, 2022 in Paris, France
Photo by Emma McIntyre/Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

André 3000 took the stage to present Variety's Innovator of the Decade award, and the spotlight turned toward an artist who has spent his entire career refusing to stay still.

André 3000 had high praise for Tyler, the Creator, as he presented him with Variety's Innovator of the Decade award, calling the rapper-producer one of the most relentlessly curious and creatively driven artists of his generation.

The moment capped off a milestone year for Tyler, who has been receiving widespread recognition for more than a decade of groundbreaking work across music, fashion, design, and film. This year, he was named Apple Music's Artist of the Year, headlined global festivals, and performed for Outkast during their Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction. But hearing one of his idols honor him onstage was a distinctly full-circle moment.

André 3000 Praises Tyler’s Creative Drive

"I've known Tyler for a few years now, and I've witnessed him surge with ideas and bring them to life repeatedly," Andre told the crowd, celebrating Tyler's nonstop creative momentum. "To see his excitement, momentum, and passion, it's infectious. He cares about what he's doing, and innovating himself is a constant. He always has his antennas up and is experiencing everything around him with great curiosity."

Andre also praised Tyler's ability to inspire younger artists and build creative ecosystems, noting that nurturing others is part of what makes him a true innovator. "If you can inspire others to want to purely make something, you've done a great deed," he said.

The words reflected not just admiration, but a recognition of impact that stretches far beyond charts and awards.

Tyler Reflects on 15 Years in the Game

Tyler accepted the award with his trademark mix of humor and honesty, admitting he doesn't often stop to reflect on how far he's come since debuting with Odd Future and releasing Bastard in 2009.

"I don't take the time out to look back at what I've done," he said. "But d---, it does feel good to hear the last 15 years you've been doing super-duper, awesome s---. I'm so grateful y'all have noticed things I've done."

He added that he was shocked to be chosen, given the artists he considers true innovators, such as Stevie Wonder, Missy Elliott, Pharrell, and Kanye West. But he acknowledged that constant reinvention is where he thrives: "Me always looking forward, me always wondering what the next thing is, that's where I sit comfortable at."

A Creative Peak That Keeps Climbing

Tyler's recent creative output has been among the strongest of his career. His 2024 album Chromakopia and surprise 2025 follow-up Don't Tap the Glass both earned Grammy nominations, including Album of the Year and Best Alternative Music Album. He also stars in Josh Safdie's upcoming film Marty Supreme alongside Timothée Chalamet.

The night served as both a celebration of Tyler’s past and a reminder that his drive comes from what lies ahead. With André 3000’s words still hanging in the air, the message was clear. Tyler is not slowing down. He is still searching, still experimenting, and still shaping the sound and style of the next era.

Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
