21 Savage Announces Album ‘What Happened to the Streets?’ for Dec. 12 Release

21 Savage has announced a new album titled What Happened to the Streets? (WHTTS), scheduled for release on Dec. 12 through Slaughter Gang/Epic/Sony. This release indicates an unexpected release and will not contain the usual lead-up hype or singles for an extended period before the official release. It is being promoted as the culmination of the year 2025 project, but there has been no confirmation of how many songs it may contain, with estimates ranging from 14 to 15.

The monochromatic trailer that was released with the announcement displays a gritty aesthetic along with a somewhat nostalgic and arty sensibility that reflects on ideas of memory, nostalgia, and trauma. The 30-second black-and-white video provides insight into the film's artistic direction, enhancing an underplayed promotional strategy based purely on organic momentum instead of the traditional way movies have been marketed during their release cycles. A simple Friday post on social media was one of the few teasers before the announcement.

Context from Pitchfork staff writer Walden Green has helped frame the moment, situating the project within broader conversations about authenticity and what “the streets” represent in a digital era. Savage's evolving artistic stance, along with his recent activity and collaborations, has kept public attention high leading into the release period.

The presence of a big inflatable sculpture tied to the acronym WHTTS increased the talking point of speculation at Art Basel. As a result of the installation's introduction, there were already early conversations regarding potential themes of transition and fusion that will likely arise throughout the album. With no featured artists yet announced and no singles released prior to the album's release, fans are looking for a cohesive and mature project that incorporates much of Savage's work up to now with the perspective he will have in 2025.